Caitlin Clark B1G Player of Week

IOWA CITY, Iowa - University of Iowa All American Caitlin Clark earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors for her historic performances against NC State and Wisconsin. The announcement was made Monday by the Big Ten Conference office. This marks Clark’s 13th weekly award from the conference, which is fifth-most in B1G history.

Clark led all scorers in both games with 45 against the Wolfpack and 22 at Wisconsin. The 45-point performance in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge was the most points by a Division I women’s basketball player this season. It was the fourth arena record Clark has set in her career.

Against the Badgers, Clark registered her seventh career triple-double with 22 points, 10 boards, 10 assists, two blocks, and two steals. Her seventh career triple-double broke the Big Ten record for most in a career by any men’s or women’s player in conference history.

Clark currently leads the nation in points, points per game, free throws, and free throws attempted. The West Des Moines, Iowa native, is the only player in the country with more than 240 points, 60 rebounds, 50 assists, and five steals. On Sunday, she moved up to fourth on Iowa’s all-time scoring list with 1,916 career points.

The No. 16 Hawkeyes are set to host No. 10 Iowa State in the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series on Wednesday at 6 p.m. (CT). The game will broadcast on ESPN2, Sirius XM channel 85/195, and the Hawkeye Radio Network.