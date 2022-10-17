Caitlin Clark Named to Lieberman Preseason Watch List

IOWA CITY, Iowa - University of Iowa junior Caitlin Clark has been named to the 2023 Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year Preseason Watch List, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Monday. Clark won the award in 2022.

The list is comprised of 20 student-athletes who are the early front-runners for the 24th annual Nancy Lieberman Award that recognizes the best point guard in women’s basketball. The list is chosen based on their floor leadership, playmaking, and ball-handling skills.

Fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting, in each of the three rounds starting Friday, Oct. 21. In late January, the list of 20 players will be narrowed to 10 and then in late February to just five. In March, the five finalists will be presented to Lieberman and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee where a winner will be selected.

Previous winners of the Nancy Lieberman Award include: Caitlin Clark, Iowa (2022), Paige Bueckers, UConn (2021), Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon (2018-20), Skylar Diggins, Notre Dame (2012-13), Diana Taurasi, Connecticut (2003-04) and Sue Bird, Connecticut (2000-02).

Clark was voted the 2023 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Player of the Year earlier this month. Last year as a sophomore, Clark led the country in points (27.0) and assists (8.0) per game, total points (863), free throws made (200), triple-doubles (5), and 30-point games (11). The West Des Moines, Iowa, native also was recognized as Big Ten Player of the Year and was a Naismith and Wooden Award finalist in 2022.

Tickets to see Clark and the Hawkeyes are available by calling the ticket office at 1-800-IA-HAWKS or online at hawkeyesports.com/tickets.