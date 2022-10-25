Skip to main content
Caitlin Clark Preseason AP All-American

Iowa's Caitlin Clark dribbles into the lane during practice on July 29, 2022 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

Caitlin Clark Preseason AP All-American

Hawkeye Junior Lands National Recognition

IOWA CITY, Iowa - University of Iowa junior guard Caitlin Clark was unanimously tabbed by the Associated Press a Preseason Women’s Basketball All-American on Tuesday. She is the only player in program history to receive this honor in back-to-back years.

Clark earned Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year and was unanimously voted first team preseason All-Big Ten. She was also named to the Nancy Lieberman Watch List earlier this month.

During her sophomore campaign, Clark led the country in points (27.0) and assists (8.0) per game, total points (863), free throws made (200), triple-doubles (5), and 30-point games (11). The West Des Moines, Iowa, native also was recognized as Big Ten Player of the Year and was a Naismith and Wooden Award finalist in 2022.

Clark and the fourth-ranked Hawkeyes open the 2022-23 season with an exhibition against Nebraska-Kearney on Oct. 28, at 6:30 p.m. (CT) on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Tickets are available for all home contests by calling the ticket office at 1-800-IA-HAWKS or online at hawkeyesports.com/tickets.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Iowa Hawkeyes
Iowa Hawkeyes

Arland Bruce IV
Football

Watch: Iowa Offensive Player Interviews 10-25-22

By Rob Howe
Jack Campbell
Football

Watch: Iowa Defensive Player Interviews 10-25-22

By Rob Howe
Monika Czinano
Basketball

Monika Czinano Has Blossomed into Star

By Rick Brown
Jack Campbell
Football

HN TV: Iowa Players Ohio State Postgame

By Iowa Sports Information
Kirk Ferentz
Football

HN TV: Kirk Ferentz Ohio State Postgame

By Iowa Sports Information
Kirk Ferentz
Football

Howe: Don't Count Out Michael Myers' Turn for Kirk Ferentz

By Rob Howe
Leshon Williams
Football

Bohnenkamp: Iowa-OSU Takeaways

By John Bohnenkamp
Alex Padilla
Football

Howe: Even Moral Victory Out of Iowa's Reach

By Rob Howe