Caitlin Clark Preseason B1G Player of Year

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa sophomore Caitlin Clark was named Preseason Big Ten Player of the Year by the coaches and earned unanimous Preseason All-Big Ten honors, joining junior Monika Czinano on the Preseason All-Big Ten team, the conference office announced Tuesday.

During her freshman campaign, Clark averaged 26.6 points, 7.1 assists, and 5.9 rebounds per game in 30 games, setting the Iowa freshman record with 26.6 points per game recording the fourth-highest single season points per game in Iowa history, and was the 2020-21 NCAA Division I scoring leader. She was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year and earned unanimous All-Big Ten honors.

The West Des Moines, Iowa, native was named national co-Freshman of the Year and first-team All-America by The Athletic, USBWA, and WBCA after leading the nation in total assists (214), total points (799), points per game (26.6), field goals made (266) and 3-pointers made (116), and ranked second in assists per game (7.1) and 3-pointers per game (3.87). In early August, Clark won her third gold medal with USA Basketball and was named the FIBA U19 World Cup Most Valuable Player. The USA Team Captain amassed 100 points, 39 assists, 37 rebounds, seven steals, and six blocks in seven contests.

Czinano, a two-time All-Big Ten selection, earns the second preseason honor of her career. The Watertown, Minnesota, native finished last season leading the country in shooting percentage (66.8) and ranked second nationally, shooting 254 of 380 from the field.

As a junior, Czinano averaged 19.3 points and 5.8 rebounds per game on the season. She scored in double figures during 28 contests, tabbing 11 20-point games — nine against conference opponents.

Clark, Czinano and the Hawkeyes open the 2021-22 season with an exhibition against Truman State on Nov. 4 at 6:30 p.m. (CT) inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Tickets are $5 for adults and admission is free for youth (18 & younger) and UI students.

2021-22 COACHES PRESEASON ALL-BIG TEN TEAM

Grace Berger, Sr., G, Indiana

Mackenzie Holmes, Jr., F, Indiana

CAITLIN CLARK, So., G, Iowa

Monika Czinano, Sr., F/C, Iowa

Diamond Miller, Jr., G, Maryland

ASHLEY OWUSU, Jr., G, Maryland

Leigha Brown, Sr., G, Michigan

NAZ HILLMON, Sr., F, Michigan

Nia Clouden, Sr., G, Michigan State

Veronica Burton, Sr., G, Northwestern

2021-22 COACHES BIG TEN PRESEASON PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Caitlin Clark, So., G, Iowa

2021-22 MEDIA PRESEASON ALL-BIG TEN TEAM

Grace Berger, Sr., G, Indiana

Mackenzie Holmes, Jr., F, Indiana

CAITLIN CLARK, So., G, Iowa

Monika Czinano, Sr., F/C, Iowa

Diamond Miller, Jr., G, Maryland

Ashley Owusu, Jr., G, Maryland

Leigha Brown, Sr., G, Michigan

NAZ HILLMON, Sr., F, Michigan

Nia Clouden, Sr., G, Michigan State

Veronica Burton, Sr., G, Northwestern

2021-22 MEDIA BIG TEN PRESEASON PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Naz Hillmon, Sr., F, Michigan

Unanimous selections listed in ALL CAPS

CLARK PRESEASON AP ALL-AMERICAN

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa sophomore Caitlin Clark was named to the Associated Press Preseason All-America team on Tuesday.

Clark, who is the first Iowa Women’s Basketball player named a preseason AP All-American, is joined by Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith, UConn’s Paige Bueckers, Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard and South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston.