    • October 26, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballWrestlingSpring SportsHawkeye NationForumSI TIXPodcast
    Search
    Caitlin Clark Preseason B1G Player of Year

    Photo - Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    Publish date:

    Caitlin Clark Preseason B1G Player of Year

    Fellow Iowa Basketball Standout Monika Czinano Also Makes All-Conference Team
    Author:

    IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa sophomore Caitlin Clark was named Preseason Big Ten Player of the Year by the coaches and earned unanimous Preseason All-Big Ten honors, joining junior Monika Czinano on the Preseason All-Big Ten team, the conference office announced Tuesday.

    During her freshman campaign, Clark averaged 26.6 points, 7.1 assists, and 5.9 rebounds per game in 30 games, setting the Iowa freshman record with 26.6 points per game recording the fourth-highest single season points per game in Iowa history, and was the 2020-21 NCAA Division I scoring leader. She was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year and earned unanimous All-Big Ten honors.

    The West Des Moines, Iowa, native was named national co-Freshman of the Year and first-team All-America by The Athletic, USBWA, and WBCA after leading the nation in total assists (214), total points (799), points per game (26.6), field goals made (266) and 3-pointers made (116), and ranked second in assists per game (7.1) and 3-pointers per game (3.87). In early August, Clark won her third gold medal with USA Basketball and was named the FIBA U19 World Cup Most Valuable Player. The USA Team Captain amassed 100 points, 39 assists, 37 rebounds, seven steals, and six blocks in seven contests.

    Czinano, a two-time All-Big Ten selection, earns the second preseason honor of her career. The Watertown, Minnesota, native finished last season leading the country in shooting percentage (66.8) and ranked second nationally, shooting 254 of 380 from the field.

    As a junior, Czinano averaged 19.3 points and 5.8 rebounds per game on the season. She scored in double figures during 28 contests, tabbing 11 20-point games — nine against conference opponents.

    Clark, Czinano and the Hawkeyes open the 2021-22 season with an exhibition against Truman State on Nov. 4 at 6:30 p.m. (CT) inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Tickets are $5 for adults and admission is free for youth (18 & younger) and UI students.

    2021-22 COACHES PRESEASON ALL-BIG TEN TEAM

    Grace Berger, Sr., G, Indiana

    Mackenzie Holmes, Jr., F, Indiana

    CAITLIN CLARK, So., G, Iowa
    Monika Czinano, Sr., F/C, Iowa

    Diamond Miller, Jr., G, Maryland

    ASHLEY OWUSU, Jr., G, Maryland

    Leigha Brown, Sr., G, Michigan
    NAZ HILLMON, Sr., F, Michigan
    Nia Clouden, Sr., G, Michigan State

    Veronica Burton, Sr., G, Northwestern

    2021-22 COACHES BIG TEN PRESEASON PLAYER OF THE YEAR

    Caitlin Clark, So., G, Iowa

    2021-22 MEDIA PRESEASON ALL-BIG TEN TEAM

    Grace Berger, Sr., G, Indiana

    Mackenzie Holmes, Jr., F, Indiana

    CAITLIN CLARK, So., G, Iowa
    Monika Czinano, Sr., F/C, Iowa

    Diamond Miller, Jr., G, Maryland

    Ashley Owusu, Jr., G, Maryland

    Leigha Brown, Sr., G, Michigan
    NAZ HILLMON, Sr., F, Michigan
    Nia Clouden, Sr., G, Michigan State

    Veronica Burton, Sr., G, Northwestern

    2021-22 MEDIA BIG TEN PRESEASON PLAYER OF THE YEAR

    Naz Hillmon, Sr., F, Michigan

    Unanimous selections listed in ALL CAPS

    CLARK PRESEASON AP ALL-AMERICAN

    IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa sophomore Caitlin Clark was named to the Associated Press Preseason All-America team on Tuesday.

    Clark, who is the first Iowa Women’s Basketball player named a preseason AP All-American, is joined by Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith, UConn’s Paige Bueckers, Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard and South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston.

    Caitlin Clark
    Basketball

    Caitlin Clark Preseason B1G Player of Year

    4 minutes ago
    137A3544-2
    Football

    Hankins, Moss Thorpe Award Semifinalists

    Oct 25, 2021
    Tyler Goodson
    Football

    Bohnenkamp: Iowa Controls Destiny in Wild West

    Oct 25, 2021
    Raimond Braithwaite
    Football

    Bye Week New Territory for Some Young Hawkeyes

    Oct 22, 2021
    Kirk Ferentz
    Football

    Kirk Ferentz on Dodd Midseason Watch List

    Oct 21, 2021
    Zach VanValkenburg
    Football

    Zach VanValkenburg Lott Trophy Quarterfinalist

    Oct 21, 2021
    Brian Ferentz
    Football

    Brian Ferentz Looking for Answers on Offense

    Oct 20, 2021
    Raimond Braithwaite
    Football

    HN TV: Raimond Braithwaite Press Conference 10-20-21

    Oct 20, 2021
    137A0180
    Football

    HN TV: LeVar Woods Press Conference 10-20-21

    Oct 20, 2021