Connor McCaffery Announces Return for 6th Season

Iowa Basketball coach Fran McCaffery has been searching the transfer portal and elsewhere to fill out his 2022-23 roster. Turned out he found an addition under his own roof.

His oldest son, Connor McCaffery, announced Thursday night at the team's annual awards ceremony that he would be returning to the Hawkeyes for a sixth season. He's played multiple positions and some of the most efficient basketball in the country. He's provided leadership.

Fran still is looking for inside help for next season, but he has depth in the backcourt. Connor joins fellow veterans Tony Perkins, Ahron Uhlis and Payton Sandfort along with incoming freshmen Desonte Bowen and Josh Dix at guard.

Connor boasted a team-best 5.0 assist-to-turnover ratio in 2022. He dished out three of more assists in 11 contests, playing meaningful minutes all season despite being banged up. McCaffery made 12-of-19 (.632) from 3-point range during February, including a stretch of making 11-of-15 (.733) over final four contests of the month. He scored a season-high 17 points on “Senior Night,” making a career-best five 3-pointers against Northwestern.

Connor also was recognized as co-winner of the Academic Excellence Award, making the fifth straight season that the Iowa City native was honored with his excellence in the classroom. Connor, who will graduate with finance and political science degrees next month, is a four-time Academic All-Big Ten selection, a two-time NABC Honors Court selection and multiple Dean’s List honoree. He is Iowa’s all-time leader in assist-to-turnover ratio (3.47) and member of four NCAA Tournament teams (2020 canceled due to COVID). Connor, who can play all five positions effectively and efficiently, led the Hawkeyes to 91 victories and upper division finishes in the Big Ten each of the past four years.