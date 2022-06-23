Cooper Koch Commits to Iowa Basketball

Iowa Basketball landed its first commitment in the 2024 recruiting. He arrived with a familiar last name.

Cooper Koch, son of former Hawkeye J.R. Koch, verbally pledged to the program via social media.

"I have grown up dreaming of playing for the Hawkeyes," Cooper wrote. "Yesterday (Wednesday), I made that dream a reality! I am proud to say I have committed to play for the University of Iowa Hawkeyes and Coach (Fran) McCaffery!"

Koch (6-8, 205) chose Iowa head of reported offers from Purdue, Indiana, Illinois, Wake Forest, Wisconsin, Bradley and Western Illinois. He was receiving interest from Notre Dame, Cincinnati, UCLA, Stanford and Ohio State.

The Peoria (IL) Notre Dame and Indiana Elite standout averaged about 16 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals and a block as a sophomore.

247Sports ranks Koch as a four-star prospect, the No. 51 player nationally in the '24 class and the eighth-best power forward nationally in the cycle.