Skip to main content
Cooper Koch Commits to Iowa Basketball

Cooper Koch Commits to Iowa Basketball

Hawkeye Legacy in '24 Class Following on Father's Footsteps
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Former Iowa Basketball standout JR Koch (right) sits in the stands with his son, Cooper Koch, a recruiting the 2024 class, on Feb. 6, 2022 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

Hawkeye Legacy in '24 Class Following on Father's Footsteps

Iowa Basketball landed its first commitment in the 2024 recruiting. He arrived with a familiar last name. 

Cooper Koch, son of former Hawkeye J.R. Koch, verbally pledged to the program via social media

"I have grown up dreaming of playing for the Hawkeyes," Cooper wrote. "Yesterday (Wednesday), I made that dream a reality! I am proud to say I have committed to play for the University of Iowa Hawkeyes and Coach (Fran) McCaffery!" 

Koch (6-8, 205) chose Iowa head of reported offers from Purdue, Indiana, Illinois, Wake Forest, Wisconsin, Bradley and Western Illinois. He was receiving interest from Notre Dame, Cincinnati, UCLA, Stanford and Ohio State. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Peoria (IL) Notre Dame and Indiana Elite standout averaged about 16 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals and a block as a sophomore. 

247Sports ranks Koch as a four-star prospect, the No. 51 player nationally in the '24 class and the eighth-best power forward nationally in the cycle. 

In This Article (1)

Iowa Hawkeyes
Iowa Hawkeyes

Riley Mulvey
Basketball

Riley Mulvey Approach More Serious

By John Bohnenkamp7 hours ago
137A2495
Football

Previewing Big Iowa Football Recruiting Weekend

By Rob HoweJun 22, 2022
KID CAPTAIN
Football

Kid Captains Helping Select Wave Song Each Home Game

By Iowa Sports InformationJun 22, 2022
Keegan Murray
Basketball

Keegan Murray Positioned for Historic NBA Draft

By Rick BrownJun 22, 2022
Patrick McCaffery
Basketball

HN TV: Iowa Basketball Interviews 6-21-22

By Rob HoweJun 21, 2022
Sherman Dillard, Ahron Ulis
Basketball

Photo Gallery: Iowa Men's Basketball Workout

By Rob HoweJun 21, 2022
137A2120
Football

Cannon Leonard Commits to Iowa Football

By Rob HoweJun 21, 2022
Brock Harding
Basketball

Iowa Basketball Offers Brock Harding

By Rob HoweJun 20, 2022