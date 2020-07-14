HawkeyeMaven
Doyle Is Nominee For NCAA Woman Of The Year

John Bohnenkamp

Women's basketball player Kathleen Doyle has been selected by the Iowa athletic department as its 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year nominee, the NCAA announced on Monday.

The award has been given to a student-athlete that excels academically, athletically, and committed to community service and leadership.

Doyle, who graduated from Iowa in May, ended her career with the Hawkeyes ranked second all-time in assists (706) and 13th in scoring (1,537).

Doyle’s senior season was highlighted by top-50 national rankings in five statistical categories — sixth in the nation in total assists (189), seventh in assists per game (6.3), 19th in free throws made (147), 37th in total points (544), and 49th in points per game (18.1).

She finished her academic career with a 4.000 spring term grade point average and a 3.84 GPA overall.

Doyle was the Big Ten's player of the year. She was named to three All-America teams, including Women’s Basketball Coaches Association, Associated Press (third team), and United States Basketball Writers Association (third team). She also earned Academic All-Big Ten and was named a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar Athlete.

Doyle was drafted by the Indiana Fever in the second round of the WNBA draft.

The Big Ten office will select their nominee for NCAA Woman of the Year. The winner will be announced by the NCAA in August.

