Doyle Honored On WBCA All-American Team

Iowa's Kathleen Doyle was named to the WBCA All-America team on Thursday. (USA Today Sports)

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa senior guard Kathleen Doyle was named to the Women's Basketball Coaches Association All-America team on Thursday.

Doyle, one of 10 selections to the team, becoming the fourth Hawkeye in program history to earn the honor, joining Kachine Alexander, Samantha Logic, and Megan Gustafson.

Doyle, a native of LaGrange Park, Ill., finished the season in the top-50 nationally in five statistical categories, including sixth in the nation in total assists (189), seventh in assists per game (6.3), 19th in free throws made (147), 37th in total points (544), and 49th in points per game (18.1).

Doyle was named the Big Ten player of the year this season. She was a third-team All-American by the Associated Press and the United States Basketball Writers Association.

Doyle finished her career with 1,537 points and 706 assists. She has been a mainstay in Iowa's lineup since she was a freshman, averaging 32.8 minutes in 123 games.

With Iowa going back to a one-post offense this season, Doyle was able to thrive. Her career high in scoring came this season, when she had 33 points in a Dec. 31 win over Illinois.

