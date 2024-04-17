Drew Thelwell Commits to Iowa Basketball
After losing three players to the transfer portal, Iowa Men's Basketball brought in a student-athlete from another college on Wednesday. Former Morehead State point guard Drew Thelwell announced he'd be a Hawkeye. The program was pleased.
The Orlando native spent three seasons at the Ohio Valley Conference school, where last year he led the league in assists (6.2 APG). He averaged 10.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals at 6-3, 195 pounds.
Thelwell also strongly considered Miami. Michigan, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, UCF, TCU, SMU, West Virginia, South Carolina and quite a few others showed interest.
Iowa lost two point guards in the portal this offseason. Tony Perkins ended up a Missouri and Dasonte Bowen still is looking. The Hawkeyes also lost forward Patrick McCaffery, who committed to Butler on Saturday.
Thelwell's addition leaves Iowa with two open scholarships for 2024-25. Eleven are spoken for in the form of returnees Payton Sandfort (if he returns to school), Josh Dix, Owen Freeman, Brock Harding, Ladji Dembele, Pryce Sandfort, Even Brauns and Riley Mulvey, and incoming freshmen Cooper Koch and Chris Tadjo.