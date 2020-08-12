HawkeyeMaven
Hawkeyes Stay At No. 5 In ESPN Rankings

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa remained at No. 5 in ESPN's latest Way-Too-Early men's basketball rankings.

The Hawkeyes are the highest-ranked Big Ten team on the list. Baylor is the new No. 1 team, followed by Villanova, Gonzaga, Virginia and Iowa.

ESPN's Jeff Borzello says of Iowa:

"Luka Garza is back, and so Iowa is looking more and more like a Final Four contender exiting the summer. Garza will be the Wooden Award favorite entering next season after finishing second to Dayton's Obi Toppin last season. After the improvement we've seen from the big man his first three seasons with the Hawkeyes, what can we expect from Garza as a senior? The best guess might be an expanded perimeter game. He attempted only 26 3-pointers in 11 nonconference games but upped it to 83 attempts in 20 Big Ten games. If Iowa is going to live up to its preseason expectations, however, it's not going to be solely because of Garza. It will have to come on the defensive end. The Hawkeyes were 12th out of 14 Big Ten teams last season in defensive efficiency, and the last time they finished inside the top 10 in the league at that end of the floor was 2016. That needs to change."

Borzello projects a starting lineup of Garza, Jordan Bohannon, Connor McCaffery, CJ Fredrick and Joe Wieskamp.

Wisconsin is ranked No. 6. Illinois is at No. 7 after being unranked. Kansas, Duke and Tennessee complete the top 10.

Michigan State is 13th and Ohio State is 23rd.

Hawkeyes React To Big Ten Decision

Current and former players weren't exactly thrilled with the conference's decision to postpone football until the spring.

Adam Hensley

Ferentz Delivers The News On The Loss Of A Season

Iowa football coach speaks about emotional day after Big Ten shuts down fall sports for 2020.

John Bohnenkamp

Big Ten Postpones Fall Sports

Conference holds out possibility of playing in the spring.

John Bohnenkamp

As College Football Wobbles, Is Basketball Watching?

Big Ten, NCAA must begin working to get a plan in place, otherwise the problems of August may become the problems of October.

John Bohnenkamp

Bracketology: Hawkeyes Are A 2 Seed

Garza's return keeps the expectations high for the upcoming Iowa basketball season.

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa Players, Parents Continue To React To A Season In Peril

As Big Ten continues to weigh options, Hawkeyes are unhappy with the news.

John Bohnenkamp

Ferentz: 'You Guys Want To Play'

Iowa coach addresses team after Monday workout.

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa Reports 15 Positive COVID-19 Tests In Athletic Department Last Week

A total of 338 tests were administered during the period.

John Bohnenkamp

The Live Thread: Will Big Ten Cancel Season?

Iowa canceled its morning practice amid reports that there would be no college football season in the fall of 2020.

John Bohnenkamp

Like Everyone Else, Ferentz Waits For Answers

Iowa football coach says in radio interview that practices have been at 'walk-through tempo.'

John Bohnenkamp

