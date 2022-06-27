Filip Rebraca Preparing for Round 2 of B1G

Filip Rebraca got an education in how to play on the inside in the always-physical Big Ten.

It wasn’t an easy education. Rebraca, in his first season at Iowa, played the ‘5’ after being a ‘4’ for most of his college career.

Going against the Big Ten’s best big men, pounding with Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn and Purdue’s Zach Edey and Trevion Williams, led to some bruising teaching moments.

At 6-foot-9 and 230 pounds, Rebraca was undersized in the post. Still, he was second on the team in rebounding with 202, including three games of 10 or more rebounds.

“It wasn’t easy, clearly,” Rebraca said. “I got banged up a lot. But it was worth it. We won the Big Ten (tournament), so I can’t complain.”

His biggest education came on how to adjust to playing against different centers, how they use their bodies and their footwork.

“Now that I have the experience that I have, I feel like I can move around better,” Rebraca said.

There was also a learning curve the Big Ten style of officiating. Rebraca was second on the Hawkeyes with 83 fouls — only Kris Murray had more — so there is some diplomacy he had to learn.

“It plays a huge role,” he said. “I feel like I know how to react, and talk to refs better.”

Rebraca, a fifth-year senior, wants to build on what he learned last season.

“The main thing is confidence,” Rebraca said last week. “I feel like that’s the missing piece to my game. I know I’m a college player.”

That is something Iowa coach Fran McCaffery talked with Rebraca after the season. And it’s something he’s learned this offseason in pickup games at Court 45 in North Liberty, where he has used those games to work on his offensive game.

“Over there, I feel really confident in my skills again,” said Rebraca, who averaged 5.8 points per game last season.

“He really got to work when the season ended,” McCaffery said. “I think he really tried hard last year to fit in with us, and help us win a (Big Ten tournament) championship, which I love him for. But there’s more in there, and I told him I want to see it.

“And so does he.”

Rebraca scored in double figures in five games for the Hawkeyes last season, all in Big Ten play, after having 60 in three seasons at North Dakota in the Summit League.

Those numbers should improve, especially if Rebraca can get more time at the ‘4’ spot. He is versatile enough with his game that he could play either frontcourt position for the Hawkeyes.

That might mean more tussles with the Big Ten’s big men, but Rebraca is ready.

“Whatever shoes I have to fill, I’ll do that,” he said.