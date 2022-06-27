Skip to main content
Filip Rebraca Preparing for Round 2 of B1G

Filip Rebraca Preparing for Round 2 of B1G

Iowa Basketball Big Man Learned in First Year Playing in Physical Conference

Iowa’s Filip Rebraca shoots the ball over Indiana's Parker Stewart in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament on March 12, 2022 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

Iowa Basketball Big Man Learned in First Year Playing in Physical Conference

Filip Rebraca got an education in how to play on the inside in the always-physical Big Ten.

It wasn’t an easy education. Rebraca, in his first season at Iowa, played the ‘5’ after being a ‘4’ for most of his college career.

Going against the Big Ten’s best big men, pounding with Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn and Purdue’s Zach Edey and Trevion Williams, led to some bruising teaching moments.

At 6-foot-9 and 230 pounds, Rebraca was undersized in the post. Still, he was second on the team in rebounding with 202, including three games of 10 or more rebounds.

“It wasn’t easy, clearly,” Rebraca said. “I got banged up a lot. But it was worth it. We won the Big Ten (tournament), so I can’t complain.”

His biggest education came on how to adjust to playing against different centers, how they use their bodies and their footwork.

“Now that I have the experience that I have, I feel like I can move around better,” Rebraca said.

There was also a learning curve the Big Ten style of officiating. Rebraca was second on the Hawkeyes with 83 fouls — only Kris Murray had more — so there is some diplomacy he had to learn.

“It plays a huge role,” he said. “I feel like I know how to react, and talk to refs better.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Rebraca, a fifth-year senior, wants to build on what he learned last season.

“The main thing is confidence,” Rebraca said last week. “I feel like that’s the missing piece to my game. I know I’m a college player.”

That is something Iowa coach Fran McCaffery talked with Rebraca after the season. And it’s something he’s learned this offseason in pickup games at Court 45 in North Liberty, where he has used those games to work on his offensive game.

“Over there, I feel really confident in my skills again,” said Rebraca, who averaged 5.8 points per game last season.

“He really got to work when the season ended,” McCaffery said. “I think he really tried hard last year to fit in with us, and help us win a (Big Ten tournament) championship, which I love him for. But there’s more in there, and I told him I want to see it.

“And so does he.”

Rebraca scored in double figures in five games for the Hawkeyes last season, all in Big Ten play, after having 60 in three seasons at North Dakota in the Summit League.

Those numbers should improve, especially if Rebraca can get more time at the ‘4’ spot. He is versatile enough with his game that he could play either frontcourt position for the Hawkeyes.

That might mean more tussles with the Big Ten’s big men, but Rebraca is ready.

“Whatever shoes I have to fill, I’ll do that,” he said.

In This Article (1)

Iowa Hawkeyes
Iowa Hawkeyes

137A2048
Football

Trevor Lauck Verbally Commits to Iowa Football

By Rob Howe21 hours ago
Keegan Murray
Basketball

Keegan Murray at Home in Sacramento

By John BohnenkampJun 25, 2022
137A3943
Basketball

Wonder Twin Split for Murray Family

By Rick BrownJun 25, 2022
Keegan Murray
Basketball

Basketball World Reacts to Keegan Murray Pick

By John BohnenkampJun 24, 2022
Iowa Basketball
Basketball

Iowa To Face Georgia Tech in ACC/B1G Challenge

By Iowa Sports InformationJun 24, 2022
Ahron Ulis
Basketball

Ahron Ulis Preparing for Opportunity

By John BohnenkampJun 24, 2022
Keegan Murray
Basketball

Keegan Murray Makes Hawkeye History

By Rob HoweJun 23, 2022
Jack Campbell
Football

HN TV: Iowa Defensive Players Interviews

By Rob HoweJun 23, 2022