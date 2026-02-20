Five-Star Forward Sets Official Iowa Visit

After earning McKenna Woliczko's commitment, it's clear second year head coach Jan Jensen was far from satisfied.

Even though Woliczko is from the Class of 2026 while this recruit is in the Class of 2027, the story remains the same: The Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball program continues to reach new heights.

Nation Williams, 247Sports No. 10 recruit in the nation, is set to visit the Hawkeyes the weekend of February 21.

Seeing as No. 13 Iowa is set to host No. 6 Michigan, this is a huge weekend for the program. Not only do they have a chance to get their best win of the season, but they can do so with the Class of 2027 No. 1 power forward in attendance.

A Closer Look at Nation Williams

Nation Williams, a five-star prospect in the class of 2027, will take an official visit to Iowa this weekend

National basketball recruiting analyst Dushawn London reported on February 19 that Williams is set to visit with the Hawkeyes the weekend of their Top 15 showdown against Michigan.

Williams currently plays for Centennial High School in Las Vegas, NV. She stands 6'2'' and is not only the top player in her state, but a Top 10 player in the nation.

Director of Scouting, Brandon Clay, wrote, "Williams has positioned herself as one of the country’s biggest interior threats.."

Basketball runs in the family as Nation's mother, Natalie, is a Women's Basketball Hall of Famer and is the current GM of the Las Vegas Aces.

Jan Jensen's Next Big Get

Iowa head coach Jan Jensen high-fives her players after warmups before a game against the Michigan State Spartans Jan. 18, 2026 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coming off a game where freshman and sophomores scored 73 of their 83 points, it's clear Iowa has a bright future. Jensen knew she'd have an extremely young team this year, and she's set to lose the likes of Hannah Stuelke, Taylor McCabe, and Kylie Feuerbach.

Williams will quickly learn how important forwards are in Jensen's system. Stuelke is a one-woman wrecking crew, and when she's not dropping double digits it's Heiden who is leading the team in scoring.

Heiden is on a quest to be named B1G Player of the Year, and for good reason. Jensen has taken the sophomore's career to the next level, something she'll hope to do with Woliczko next year as well.

Looking at those three in particular, there's a clear success rate for forwards on Jensen's roster. As long as she preaches that to Williams and she's able to see that first hand against the No. 6 team in the country, Iowa should be in good shape in pursuit of the five-star recruit.

