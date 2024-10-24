Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star Earns Huge NBA Prediction
Former Iowa Hawkeyes star Keegan Murray is now entering his third NBA season, all of them coming with the Sacramento Kings.
While Murray certainly showed flashes of brilliance over his first couple of seasons, many are wondering if the former No. 4 overall pick will take a third-year leap.
Bleacher Report's Dan Favale certainly seems to think so and has revealed a pretty significant prediction for Murray heading into the 2024-25 campaign: he will earn All-Defense votes.
"Sacramento will have him shouldering the same level of responsibility—if not a heavier workload," Favale wrote of Murray on the defensive end. "And the rest of the basketball world will take notice. Forecasting an All-Defense appearance is too ambitious. But he's going to get votes—consideration that won't feel erroneous."
The Kings added DeMar DeRozan over the summer, meaning that Murray will likely spend more time guarding power forwards this year.
And that's what makes Murray so valuable on the defensive side of the floor: his versatility.
Murray can guard multiple positions and even defended Stephen Curry last season. He has the size, length, athleticism and savvy to cover many different varieties of players effectively, and he has already put it on display.
The 24-year-old averaged 15.2 points and 5.5 rebounds over 33.6 minutes per game on 45.4/35.8/83.1 shooting splits last season. His efficiency could definitely stand to improve, but this isn't about Murray's offense; it's about his defense.
And who knows? Perhaps Murray will make a big jump on the offensive side of things, as well.