Iowa Center Named Consensus First-Team All-American

While it seems like being named Consensus First-Team All-American is quite rare, it's happened every year since 2019. The Iowa Hawkeyes develop talent like no other, and that's exactly what's happened to center Logan Jones.

Jones was recently named to the AFCA All-American list, once again earning another First-Team honor. The 2025 Rimington Trophy winner has been honored time and time again, with this being the latest instance.

Every awards list has named Jones to their first team list. Having been named the best center in football, this comes as no surprise. Jones extended the Hawkeyes consensus list, a list needs to be seen to be believed.

Iowa's Seventh Straight Year With A Consensus First-Team All-American

Since 2014, Iowa has now had 13 consensus first team All Americans. Pretty incredible. At least one every year since 2019. https://t.co/dFDxdXIoJX — HawkeyeReport.com (@HawkeyeReport) December 16, 2025

To make it even crazier, Iowa had a pair of consensus winners in 2023 and 2024. Sadly, someone like Kaden Wetjen wasn't able to make that happen here in 2025. There were numerous Hawkeyes honored throughout all of these All-American lists, but Wetjen is a name that likely should have seen his name attached to a First-Team list unanimously.

Regardless, Jones joins a prestigious list that goes back to Lester Belding in 1919. Nile Kinnick was the fourth name to be a consensus First-Team All-American in 1939. In total, Jones is the 34th player to do so in Hawkeyes history.

His senior season spoke for itself. While he didn't win the Outland Trophy, Jones still brought one piece of hardware back to Kinnick Stadium along with all of these other first-team honoring's. After seeing what he did for the Hawkeyes, there's no doubt Jones will have a strong career at the next level.

Jones' Talents Are Undeniable

Last year, Jay Higgins and Kaleb Johnson made this list. Two years ago, it was Tory Taylor and Cooper DeJean. Coincidentally, the only other Rimington Trophy winner in Iowa history, Tyler Linderbaum, did so in 2021.

Jones name will be etched in history for the Hawkeyes. He won in the trenches time and time again as he was one of the keys to their successful running game for both quarterback Mark Gronowski and running back Kamari Moulton.

Replacing Jones isn't going to be easy, but it's clear Iowa has an eye for talent. His illustrious career with the Hawkeyes may come to an end, but Iowa fans know this isn't the last they'll be hearing of Logan Jones. In the immediate future, his name will be called as part of the 2026 NFL Draft.

