Former Iowa Star Named Shocking Trade Candidate
Former Iowa Hawkeyes star Keegan Murray was selected by the Sacramento Kings with the fourth overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft, and immediately, many felt he had star potential.
Many still feel that way.
But could the Kings seriously trade the third-year player during the 2024-25 NBA campaign?
Sam Amick and John Hollinger of The Athletic feel it's a possibility, as they have listed Murray among a select group of players who could be on the trade block this season.
Well, kind of.
" ... Murray is the only young player in the Kings’ employ who can change the course of a trade conversation, meaning he will likely be requested every time they are discussing the prospect of landing a player of any repute," The Athletic wrote. "As is the case with every other player on this list, the truth is that this season could change the internal calculus regarding their uncertain future."
So, basically, Murray holds the most trade value of anyone Sacramento would realistically include in trade discussions, so if the Kings want to swing a deal for an impact player, Murray would almost have to be part of the package.
Through his first four games of the season, Murray is averaging 14.3 points and seven rebounds over 37 minutes per game while shooting 41.2 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from three-point range.
His efficiency obviously leaves much to be desired in the early going, but with such a small sample size, there is absolutely hope that the 24-year-old can turn things around.
But if Murray doesn't show any signs of significant improvement this season, it stands to reason that the Iowa legend could find himself on the trade block. If not by February, then maybe by next summer.