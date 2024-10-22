Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star Named Biggest X-Factor
Former Iowa Hawkeyes star Keegan Murray has not seen his NBA career take off just yet, but the Sacramento Kings forward could be preparing to take a big third-year leap.
In a recent piece where TJ Geraghty of Stadium Rant listed each Western Conference team's biggest X-factor heading into the 2024-25 NBA season, he had Murray jotted down for the Kings, particularly for what he will bring to the table defensively.
"The Kings offense will only be able to take them so far, if they are unable to get stops on the other end," Geraghty wrote. "Murray should take a leap offensively this year, but he needs to make an even bigger one on defense if the Kings want to be a force out west."
Murray has largely been praised for his defensive versatility, and this year, he will be tasked with more responsibility, as he will be guarding bigger forwards now that the Kings have added DeMar DeRozan to play the 3.
The 24-year-old played in 77 games last season, averaging 15.2 points and 5.5 rebounds over 33.6 minutes a night on 45.4/35.8/83.1 shooting splits. It was actually a bit of a disappointing campaign for Murray offensively, namely from an efficiency perspective.
However, Murray was very impressive on the defensive end, and with DeRozan now in the fold, Murray may also get some better looks offensively.
The Cedar Rapids, Ia. native spent two seasons with the Hawkeyes, racking up 23.5 points per game during his final year at Iowa City.
Murray was selected by Sacramento with the fourth overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft.