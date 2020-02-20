Fredrick Still Day-To-Day With Ankle Injury

There was no update on the status of injured Iowa guard CJ Fredrick on Wednesday, because coach Fran McCaffery said Fredrick is still "day-to-day."

That, he said, was expected.

Fredrick, a redshirt freshman guard, hurt his ankle in last Thursday's game at Indiana. He did not play in Sunday's 58-55 win at Minnesota.

Whether he plays in Thursday's game against Ohio State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena depends on how he feels during the team's shoot-around, McCaffery said.

"We'll see what he does today," McCaffery said. "He was walking yesterday. He did a little bit of running. Now you got to see if he can cut. Then you got to determine, can he do that for 40 minutes against a quality opponent like Ohio State?

"Is it a stretch? It could be. But he could be available to play, but we really won't make that decision probably until tomorrow at shoot-around."

Fredrick, a 46.7-percent three-point shooter who averages 10.7 points, missed two games earlier this season with a stress reaction in his foot.

Iowa's rotation has been depleted because of injuries. Jack Nunge (knee) and Jordan Bohannon (hip) are done for the season, and freshman forward Patrick McCaffery, Fran's son, has played in just two games this season because of residual health issues related to his 2014 treatment for thyroid cancer.

McCaffery said every team deals with roster issues during the season.

"This guy was unavailable, that guy is injured, that guy is out," he said. "Everybody's in the same boat. Everybody has somebody out."

McCaffery referred to the game at Indiana, when Cordell Pemsl was suspended after being arrested for driving with a revoked license earlier in the week.

"Cordell was unavailable, then we get foul trouble, and those kind of things are just part of it," McCaffery said. "Somebody else has to step in. You have to keep fighting. You have to try to hang in. We hung in that game, thought we could make a run. And then it's on to the next one. It's kind of got to be that thought process in this league. Every game is really difficult. Every game on the road is even more difficult."