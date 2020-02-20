HawkeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Wrestling

Fredrick Still Day-To-Day With Ankle Injury

Iowa guard CJ Fredrick is 'day-to-day' with his ankle injury, coach Fran McCaffery said on Wednesday. (Jeffrey Becker/USA Today Sports)

John Bohnenkamp

There was no update on the status of injured Iowa guard CJ Fredrick on Wednesday, because coach Fran McCaffery said Fredrick is still "day-to-day."

That, he said, was expected.

Fredrick, a redshirt freshman guard, hurt his ankle in last Thursday's game at Indiana. He did not play in Sunday's 58-55 win at Minnesota.

Whether he plays in Thursday's game against Ohio State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena depends on how he feels during the team's shoot-around, McCaffery said.

"We'll see what he does today," McCaffery said. "He was walking yesterday. He did a little bit of running. Now you got to see if he can cut. Then you got to determine, can he do that for 40 minutes against a quality opponent like Ohio State?

"Is it a stretch? It could be. But he could be available to play, but we really won't make that decision probably until tomorrow at shoot-around."

Fredrick, a 46.7-percent three-point shooter who averages 10.7 points, missed two games earlier this season with a stress reaction in his foot.

Iowa's rotation has been depleted because of injuries. Jack Nunge (knee) and Jordan Bohannon (hip) are done for the season, and freshman forward Patrick McCaffery, Fran's son, has played in just two games this season because of residual health issues related to his 2014 treatment for thyroid cancer.

McCaffery said every team deals with roster issues during the season.

"This guy was unavailable, that guy is injured, that guy is out," he said. "Everybody's in the same boat. Everybody has somebody out."

McCaffery referred to the game at Indiana, when Cordell Pemsl was suspended after being arrested for driving with a revoked license earlier in the week.

"Cordell was unavailable, then we get foul trouble, and those kind of things are just part of it," McCaffery said. "Somebody else has to step in. You have to keep fighting. You have to try to hang in. We hung in that game, thought we could make a run. And then it's on to the next one. It's kind of got to be that thought process in this league. Every game is really difficult. Every game on the road is even more difficult."

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pemsl Says His Confidence Is Back

Iowa junior forward wants to build on Sunday's game.

John Bohnenkamp

Spring Preview: The Quarterbacks

Iowa looks for Stanley's replacement, and Petras leads the list of choices.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Spring Preview: The Kickers

Duncan was a consensus All-American at placekicker, but the Hawkeyes are taking a chance at punter.

John Bohnenkamp

The Monday Tipoff: Making The Case For...

Hawkeyes have a good case for postseason awards.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Resumé Watch: Hawkeyes Still In Line To Host

Iowa's women's basketball team has the numbers to be home for the first weekend of the NCAA tournament.

John Bohnenkamp

Bracketology: It's A 6, In Albany

The picks also include a matchup with UNI.

John Bohnenkamp

Hawkeyes Have A Laugher, And They Needed It

Iowa bounces back for 97-71 win over Wisconsin.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

The Takeaways: Hawkeyes Pull Out A Win At Minnesota

A day of struggles ends with a victory.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Resumé Watch: There Are 'Good' Losses For Hawkeyes

All but two of Iowa's defeats have been Quad-1s.

John Bohnenkamp

It's 'Onward' After Hawkeyes Clinch Big Ten Duals Title

Top-ranked Iowa crushes Minnesota to finish conference season undefeated.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac