Garza, Doyle Named To USBWA All-America Teams

Iowa's Luka Garza was a first-team selection on the USBWA's All-America team on Monday. (Jeffrey Becker/USA Today Sports)

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa men's basketball player Luka Garza and senior guard Kathleen Doyle were honored on the United States Basketball Writers Association All-America teams on Monday.

Garza was a first-team selection, while Doyle was a third-teamer.

Garza is the first player in program history to be voted to the first team since 1957, the first year that the USBWA recognized All-Americans. Former Hawkeye Jarrod Uthoff was a second-team selection in 2016.

The USBWA is one of four outlets used by the NCAA to determine its consensus All-America teams, along with the Associated Press, National Association of Basketball Coaches and Sporting News. Garza has already been named a first-teamer by Sporting News and Associated Press, with the NABC expected to make their announcement later this week.

Murray Wier (1948) and Charles Darling (1952) are the only Hawkeyes who have been consensus first-team All-Americans.

Five major news outlets have already named Garza as its national player of the year — Sporting News, Basketball Times, Stadium, Bleacher Report, and ESPN.

Garza is also a finalist for five national awards: Naismith Trophy, Oscar Robertson Trophy, Wooden Award, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, and the Lute Olson Award.

Doyle is the fifth Iowa women's basketball players to earn USBWA All-America honors, joining Megan Gustafson (2018, 2019), Sam Logic (2015), Necole Tunsil (1994), and Michelle Edwards (1988).

Doyle finished the season ranking in the top 50 nationally in five statistical categories, including sixth in the nation in total assists (189), seventh in assists per game (6.3), 19th in free throws made (147), 37th in total points (544), and 49th in points per game (18.1).

It was the second All-America honor for Doyle, who was a third-team choice by the Associated Press.

• Garza was named to the NABC All-District first team in District 7 on Monday. Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp was a second-team selection.

