Report: Garza On List Of Potential NBA Draft Combine Invitees

John Bohnenkamp

Luka Garza reiterated on Thursday night that he would make his decision on August 2 on whether to return for his senior season at Iowa, one day before the NCAA's deadline to withdraw from the NBA Draft process.

A report on Friday said Garza, a consensus first-team All-American last season, was on the list of 105 potential participants for an NBA Draft combine if it's held.

As of now, no combine has been scheduled. It was originally scheduled from May 21-24, but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NBA Draft lottery is reportedly scheduled for August 20.

ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony said on Thursday the list could be trimmed by teams.

Garza entered the NBA Draft process to gather feedback, but elected to keep his eligibility.

Garza has only been able to do video interviews with NBA teams because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and there are questions about how the upcoming college basketball season could look because of the pandemic.

Garza said on Thursday he wants to “maximize my time” to make his decision.

“See if there’s any more announcements about anything that’s going to happen,” Garza said during his interview on the Iowa athletic department’s Facebook page, an event that included four other Hawkeyes who, like Garza, won Big Ten athlete of the year honors in their respective sports last season. “I have another interview set up, so I want to be able to do that. And then talk to my family and coaches, the people close to me, to make the decision possible.”

Comments

Basketball

