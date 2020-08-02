HawkeyeMaven
Teammates Are Happy That Garza Is Returning

Adam Hensley

Luka Garza made his return to Iowa official on Sunday, and his teammates couldn't be happier.

Garza, a unanimous All-American last season, announced his decision in a Zoom press conference with head coach Fran McCaffery, opting to withdraw his name from the NBA Draft pool and play one more season of college basketball.

"My heart is in Iowa City," Garza said in a statement released after his announcement. "I love this place too much to leave it. I love my teammates, coaches, community, fans, and university. I don't care how many games we are able to play. I want to be here and wear IOWA across my chest one more time. It would have been too hard to close the book without the last chapter. I have decided to return to the University of Iowa for my senior season."

On paper, Garza’s return immediately skyrockets Iowa into contention for a Big Ten title. Combine his decision to remain in Iowa City with Jordan Bohannon and Jack Nunge returning from injuries (and a healthy CJ Frederick), and the Hawkeyes have a roster many coaches envy. The Big Ten is stacking up to be as good as ever, but Garza's return gives the program a major boost.

There are plenty of question marks swirling around college hoops at the time, as even fall sports aren't certain. But Garza's decision to return solidified one thing — he thinks Iowa can compete for a national championship, something he's dreamed about since committing to the program years ago.

It’s safe to say Garza’s teammates, coaches, and fellow Hawkeyes loved his decision.

For additional content, follow Adam Hensley on Twitter @A_Hens83.

