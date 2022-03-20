Hawkeyes Come Up Short Against Creighton

Photo Gallery

IOWA CITY, Iowa – No. 2 seed University of Iowa women’s basketball fell to No. 7 seed Creighton, 64-62, on Sunday afternoon inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes finish the 2021-22 season with a 24-9 overall record. Senior Monika Czinano finished with 27 points and six rebounds to lead the team, and sophomore All-American Caitlin Clark registered her 17th season and 26th career double-double with 15 points and 11 assists.

Czinano controlled the first half for Iowa, shooting 7-for-10 from the field to lead the team with 15 points. Iowa struggled to find the bottom of the net, shooting 38.9 percent from the field and 27.3 percent from behind the 3-point arc in the first half. Iowa’s defensive intensity kept them in the game, recording six steals and forcing eight Creighton turnovers to go into halftime with a six-point deficit.

Two big 3-pointers from junior Gabbie Marshall gave Iowa a 56-54 lead in the fourth quarter to get the sold-out crowd on their feet. Junior Kate Martin and McKenna Warnock continued Iowa’s momentum, both making layups, but was not enough, and the Bluejays went on a 6-0 run in the last minute of the game to secure the win, 64-62.

NOTES

• The No. 2 seed Iowa Hawkeyes fell to the No. 10 seed Creighton Bluejays, 64-62, in the NCAA Tournament Second Round inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa is 8-13 in the NCAA Tournament Second Round.

• Sophomore Caitlin Clark registered her 17th season and 26th career double-double with 15 points and 11 assists.

• Senior Monika Czinano registered her 20th 20-point game of the season, totaling 27 points.