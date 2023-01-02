Hawkeyes Come Up Short at Penn State

BOX SCORE

A furious rally couldn’t keep Iowa’s losing streak from growing.

The Hawkeyes nearly came back from an 18-point halftime deficit, but fell 83-79 at Penn State on Sunday night.

It was the third consecutive loss for Iowa (8-6 overall, 0-3 Big Ten), but coach Fran McCaffery saw some positive signs with how the Hawkeyes battled in the second half.

Iowa outscored Penn State (11-3, 2-1) 53-39 in the second half. The Hawkeyes doubled their first-half scoring production, shooting 56.3 percent while holding the Nittany Lions to 46.4 percent in the half.

“I thought our guys responded well,” McCaffery said. “And our defense was better and our offense was better.”

The Hawkeyes had a chance to tie or win in the final seconds. Penn State’s Andrew Funk missed the front end of a one-and-bonus with 12 seconds left. Iowa’s Tony Perkins drove to the other end, stopping to toss the ball back to Kris Murray at the top of the key. But Penn State’s Seth Lundy knocked the ball away from Perkins for the turnover. Lundy was fouled by Murray, and made two free throws for the final margin.

“What I wanted was for Tony to get downhill,” McCaffery said. “I wanted to set a flat ball-screen for him, we set a wide double (screen), which is fine either way, you're just giving him space. He sort of got there and I thought he was going to keep going — that's what I wanted him to do. He was trying to find Kris — we’re down two and I think he was looking for Kris to hit the three when we just needed to tie the game. He got poked.”

The Hawkeyes were down 44-26 at halftime after Penn State shot 63 percent from the field in the first half.

“We were trying to fight but we weren't connected,” McCaffery said. “And if you're not connected against this offense, this group, it's going to be really hard. And then that was proven — we get down 18.”

Iowa got 32 points and nine rebounds from Murray in his second game back after a four-game absence because of a left leg injury.

“He's just consistent,” McCaffery said. “He's going to move without the ball and nothing's going to rattle him.”

Perkins had 17 points. Filip Rebraca had 13.

Jalen Pickett led Penn State with 16 points. Funk had 20.