Norlander: Hawkeyes Need Garza's Return, But So Does College Basketball

John Bohnenkamp

Luka Garza still hasn't made a decision whether to stay in the NBA Draft or come back to Iowa for his senior season.

But CBS Sports' Matt Norlander said on Monday that if Garza doesn't return, "I think it would be a pretty big blow," to not just the Hawkeyes, but to college basketball.

Garza, a consensus All-American last season, won national player of the year honors from six news outlets, and was the Big Ten's player of the year. He averaged 23.9 points and 9.8 rebounds overall last season, 26.2 points and 9.7 rebounds in Big Ten play.

Garza's name, though, hasn't been mentioned among the mock drafts. For now, he is staying in the draft to gather feedback from NBA teams.

"Luka Garza is a unique player," Norlander said on CBS Sports Network on Monday morning. "I cannot remember a time when had a presumptive national player of the year not be a sure-fire NBA pick. His dilemma, if you will, is certainly unusual. If he were to not come back, I think it would be a significant thing for college basketball. 

"It would greatly benefit Iowa, and college basketball, if he would come back."

If Garza returns, it means all five starters return from last season's team that won 20 games and likely would have reached the NCAA tournament. Iowa's lineup would be one of the most experienced in college basketball.

That's why, with an expected Garza return, the Hawkeyes have been among the top 10 in many of the way-too-early preseason rankings.

"With him, you can make a case they're right there in the top 5, certainly top 10," Norlander said. "Without him, you can make a case they don't deserve to be in the preseason top 25."

