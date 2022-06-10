Iowa Basketball Visits on Tap for Pryce Sandfort

The Iowa Basketball coaches are impressing the state's top prep player in the 2023 recruiting class. They're also receiving some help from the inside.

Waukee (IA) Northwest High sharp-shooter Pryce Sandfort is the younger brother of Payton Sandfort, a sophomore with the Hawkeyes. He's the little bird chirping in the ear of his younger sibling.

"Payton is always throwing some jabs in there, for sure," Pryce says with a chuckle. "Whenever we talk as a family about my latest recruiting stuff, he always says something like "doesn't matter, you're going to Iowa."

"He has sort of picked it up a little bit, too. He used to not say much, but lately he's been pressuring me a little bit with it."

It's good-natured encouragement from older to younger brother. Payton would love to team up again with Pryce, but he also knows his sibling needs to find the best fit for him.

This summer could go a long way in helping Pryce figure that out. He'll unofficially visit Iowa this month before officially visiting the Hawkeyes at the end of July. He plans on being in town for the Iowa-Iowa State football game on Sept. 10 at Kinnick Stadium.

"Iowa has been very involved the past month or two," Pryce said.

The younger Sandfort (6-7, 175) visited Iowa in the fall. The Hawkeyes offered during the visit.

While they rank among the favorites for his commitment, there's competition.

"I'm going to have an official to Nebraska in the fall and maybe to Drake in the next month or so. I'm talking to Clemson about a possible one as well," he said.

Nebraska offered a scholarship in April. Washington State did the same in January. Drake jumped in last summer.

Pryce Sandfort averaged 26.6 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.9 blocks, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals as a junior last season. He shot 52.6 percent from the floor, including 40.5 on threes, and 89.2 from the foul line.



"I really like the (Iowa) coaching staff and playing style, along with the type of guys they bring in. They bring in high-character guys that know how to play," Pryce said.

Assistant Sherman Dillard has been leading Iowa's recruitment of Sandfort. Head coach Fran McCaffery has become more involved of late.



"In the past month, I've been talking to Fran about every week on the phone," Pryce said. "It's been great. He's always telling me how much he wants me there and how well I fit in with them."

Rivals ranks Sandfort as a four-star prospect and the No. 108 overall recruit in the country for '23. 247Sports tabs him as a three-star, No. 138 overall and No. 1 in Iowa for the cycle.