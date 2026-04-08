This year was a return to relevance on the hardwood for Iowa men's basketball.



Yes, the Hawkeyes made the NCAA Tournament seven times in the previous 12 seasons under Fran McCaffrey, but not once did it advance past the first weekend.



That changed this season after Alvaro Folgueiras buried a late three-pointer to upset Florida and send Iowa to the Sweet 16.

That memorable moment was captured in the annual production of "One Shining Moment", the video montage that always follows the national championship game.



It was one of two moments that Iowa showed up in the roughly three minute long montage.

Although the Braylon Mullins (UConn) three-pointer to beat Duke will go down as the most memorable shot of the tournament, the Folgueiras shot is certainly in contention for the silver medal.



Iowa also made an appearance in towards the end as an emotional Bennett Stirtz is shown following the Elite Eight loss to Illinois.



When only three minutes are available to capture 67 tournament games, things will certainly get cut out but for the Iowa faithful, it's a shame that the Hawkeyes defeat of Nebraska wasn't showcased.



Oh well, those memories will always remain, regardless.

'One Shining Moment' is so Cheesy...

Can we be real for a minute?



The annual three minute music video that captures the NCAA Tournament that we all just watched is incredibly cheesy.

Everything from the lyrics to the same shots of sad cheerleaders and crying bench players are used every year is predictable.



But, it's also perfect for what it is.

Other sports try to force in a video montage at the end of their respective tournaments, and since 'One Shining Moment' was the first to really do it, it feels like everyone else is just playing copycat.



And as cheesy as it is, it's also a guilty pleasure, no matter how predictiable it all is.

I had to get up early on Tuesday morning so was already not thrilled with the 7:50 p.m. CT tip for the Michigan vs. UConn game, and I thought I'd go right to bed after the conclusion.



Yet, a good 20 minutes after the game ended and the national championship trophy had been handed out, there I was still waiting for "One Shining Moment" to play.



I'm old enough now to realize just how cheesy the entire thing is, but I'd be lying if I said watching it each year doesn't bring back memories of being a kid and imagining in the driveway that a shot I hit would end up on the montage.

Here's to hoping Iowa appearances on it becoming much more of a thing in the years to come under Ben McCullom.