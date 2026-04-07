2027 National Championship Odds: Duke, Michigan, Headline Odds to Win March Madness

The 2026-27 NCAA Tournament is in the books, and the Michigan Wolverines are your National Champions for the first time since 1989!

In the world of sports betting, we don't take time off before looking into the odds for next season. As soon as the final buzzer sounds, bettors are diving into next year's odds to try to find an edge.

DraftKings Sportsbook has already released odds to win next year's National Championship. Of course, freshman signings and transfer portal acquisitions still need to be sorted out, so rosters are going to look significantly different by the time of the opening tip next season, but that doesn't mean we can't dive into the odds.

Let's take a look.

2027 College Basketball National Championship Odds

Duke +800

Michigan +1200

Florida +1400

Arizona +1500

Michigan State +1600

Kansas +1600

Illinois +1800

Houston +1800

Arkansas +1800

UConn +2000

Texas Tech +2200

Alabama +2200

North Carolina +2500

Purdue +3000

BYU +3000

St. John's +3500

Kentucky +3500

TCU +4000

Iowa State +4000

Gonzaga +4000

UCLA +5000

Tennessee +5000

Missouri +5000

Iowa +6000

Virginia +6000

Villanova +6000

Vanderbilt +6000

USC +6000

Texas +7500

Miami +8000

Louisville +8000

Auburn +8000

Wisconsin +8000

Texas A&M +10000

Stanford +10000

Marquette +10000

Baylor +10000

Duke opens as the +800 favorite, despite not advancing past the Elite Eight this season. Duke is filled with freshmen, including the Boozer brothers and Dame Sarr. If those guys return for next season, it's easy to see why they'd be favorites to get over the hump and win the National Championship.

Michigan is second on the odds list at +1200, while UConn comes in 10th on the odds list at +2000.

There are a few surprises atop the odds list, with the majority of them being teams that went on a deep run this season. One team that's surprisingly low on the list is the Iowa State Cyclones. They were one of the best teams in the Big 12 this season and were set as a 2-seed in the NCAA Tournament. Two of the best players on their starting lineup were seniors this season, Joshua Jefferson and Tamin Lipsey, so you can understand why they likely missed their championship window this season.

We're going to monitor how the National Championship odds are throughout the offseason. Before we know it, the first game of the 2026-2027 season will be here.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!