2027 National Championship Odds: Duke, Michigan, Headline Odds to Win March Madness
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The 2026-27 NCAA Tournament is in the books, and the Michigan Wolverines are your National Champions for the first time since 1989!
In the world of sports betting, we don't take time off before looking into the odds for next season. As soon as the final buzzer sounds, bettors are diving into next year's odds to try to find an edge.
DraftKings Sportsbook has already released odds to win next year's National Championship. Of course, freshman signings and transfer portal acquisitions still need to be sorted out, so rosters are going to look significantly different by the time of the opening tip next season, but that doesn't mean we can't dive into the odds.
Let's take a look.
2027 College Basketball National Championship Odds
- Duke +800
- Michigan +1200
- Florida +1400
- Arizona +1500
- Michigan State +1600
- Kansas +1600
- Illinois +1800
- Houston +1800
- Arkansas +1800
- UConn +2000
- Texas Tech +2200
- Alabama +2200
- North Carolina +2500
- Purdue +3000
- BYU +3000
- St. John's +3500
- Kentucky +3500
- TCU +4000
- Iowa State +4000
- Gonzaga +4000
- UCLA +5000
- Tennessee +5000
- Missouri +5000
- Iowa +6000
- Virginia +6000
- Villanova +6000
- Vanderbilt +6000
- USC +6000
- Texas +7500
- Miami +8000
- Louisville +8000
- Auburn +8000
- Wisconsin +8000
- Texas A&M +10000
- Stanford +10000
- Marquette +10000
- Baylor +10000
Duke opens as the +800 favorite, despite not advancing past the Elite Eight this season. Duke is filled with freshmen, including the Boozer brothers and Dame Sarr. If those guys return for next season, it's easy to see why they'd be favorites to get over the hump and win the National Championship.
Michigan is second on the odds list at +1200, while UConn comes in 10th on the odds list at +2000.
There are a few surprises atop the odds list, with the majority of them being teams that went on a deep run this season. One team that's surprisingly low on the list is the Iowa State Cyclones. They were one of the best teams in the Big 12 this season and were set as a 2-seed in the NCAA Tournament. Two of the best players on their starting lineup were seniors this season, Joshua Jefferson and Tamin Lipsey, so you can understand why they likely missed their championship window this season.
We're going to monitor how the National Championship odds are throughout the offseason. Before we know it, the first game of the 2026-2027 season will be here.
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets