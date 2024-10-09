Fever Expect Caitlin Clark to Create Free Agency Draw
The Indiana Fever could not have been more ecstatic about the season they put together this year. Led by former Iowa Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark, the Fever appear to be back on the map as a potential contender in the WNBA.
Heading into the offseason, Indiana has big plans of adding talent around Clark. They're expecting that the opportunity to play with a generational talent like Clark could entice free agents to want to join the Fever.
Recently, new Indiana President Kelly Krauskopf spoke out about Clark and what kind of draw she's hoping to see her help create in free agency.
"I would think that if you are a smart basketball player and you watch the way [Caitlin Clark] plays, you would want to play with her."
Krauskopf is 100 percent right. Smart players would want to join forces with a player that has the talent and potential that Clark possesses. There is a good chance that she will power the Fever to a championship at some point in the near future.
It has been quite some time since Indiana was viewed as a serious contender in the WNBA. After just one year of having Clark, that's already the hype they're starting to receive.
Iowa fans could not be more proud of their former superstar. Clark is arguably the most dominant athlete to ever play for the Hawkeyes and she has already translated that talent to the next level.
Not only has Clark been a generational talent on the court, she has completely changed the outlook of women's basketball. Both in college and in the WNBA, she has brought in record viewership and is becoming a global name.
Now, the Fever are focused on improving the team around Clark. They will have opportunities to make important additions this offseason.
What will be most interesting to see is who will want to join forces with Clark. While she has been an elite talent, she has also been heavily criticized. A lot of WNBA players have been seemingly jealous of the attention that Clark has received.
Hopefully, Indiana will be able to go out in the free agency market and bring in good running mates for her. She's going to be the centerpiece of the franchise for years to come, but adding another star or two alongside her would make the Fever a WNBA championship favorite heading into next season.