Indiana Fever Star Caitlin Clark Gets Defended By NBA Star
Indiana Fever star rookie and former Iowa Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark has received a lot of criticism throughout the 2024 WNBA season.
After taking the nation by storm last year at Iowa, Clark brought a huge viewership boost to the WNBA. She was immediately the most popular player in the league and that hasn't sat right with quite a few people around the league.
Most recently, it has been stated by a few that Clark hasn't "dominated" as a rookie. Instead, she has been good. However, the numbers say otherwise.
Amid all of the hate and crticisim that is being directed towards Clark by many, others are defending her.
Dejounte Murray, a star guard for the New Orleans Pelicans, recently fired a shot at those who are saying that Clark has not been dominant this season.
As crazy as it sounds, most of Clark's most vocal defenders have come from the NBA. A vast majority of WNBA analysts have participated in the attacks on Clark.
WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes is the one who started the idea that Clark hasn't been dominant this season. Plenty of other big WNBA names have been very critical of her as well.
In 40 games during the WNBA season, Clark ended up averaging 19.2 points per game to go along with 8.4 assists, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.3 steals. She shot 41.7 percent from the floor and 34.4 percent from the three-point line.
Those numbers are absolutely dominant. She led the entire WNBA in assists as a rookie and broke countless records.
Thankfully, Clark has been able to brush off the hate and focus on basketball. Now, she's focused on playing her first playoff game in the WNBA tomorrow.