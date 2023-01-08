Iowa Basketball Bags Big Road Win at Rutgers

Iowa’s season was written off a week ago.

Suddenly the Hawkeyes have life again.

Iowa’s 76-65 win at Rutgers on Sunday, following up on Thursday’s 91-89 win over Indiana, looked a lot like the victories from November and early December.

The Hawkeyes built a 42-30 halftime lead, led by as much as 18 in the second half, then fought off a late run by the Scarlet Knights to move to 11-6 overall, 2-3 in the Big Ten.

It was just last Sunday when Iowa lost at Penn State, just three days after a road loss at Nebraska, and there were those doubters who thought the season was getting away from the Hawkeyes.

Now, they’ll take a two-game winning streak into a stretch when the next three games, and five of the next seven, are at home.

The takeaways from Sunday:

SANDFORT RESPONDS

Payton Sandfort has been in a shooting slump in the last few weeks, but the last thing Iowa coach Fran McCaffery wants his best shooters to do is stop firing.

He didn’t in this game, and it saved the Hawkeyes in the second half.

Sandfort had 14 of his 22 points in the second half, making 4-of-5 shots, including 3-of-3 in 3-pointers, in the half.

Rutgers had cut the Iowa lead to 55-50 when Sandfort hit a 3-pointer with 8:34 left in the game. He followed that with back-to-back threes in a 37-second span, and then a shot outside the lane with 5:04 to play. Iowa’s lead was 66-55, and the closest Rutgers would get after that was six points.

Sandfort finished the day 6-of-8 from the field, 4-of-5 in 3-pointers.

MURRAY KEEPS ROLLING

It’s no coincidence that Iowa’s run comes as Kris Murray continues to get healthy.

Murray finished with 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting. He also had seven rebounds.

Murray, who missed four games with a foot injury, has averaged 24 points in the four games since his return.

IRONMAN REBRACA

Filip Rebraca had 16 points and 12 rebounds, his team-high sixth double-double of the season, while playing all 40 minutes.

Rebraca has been dominant inside all season, and going the whole game is impressive considering the physical game Rutgers plays inside.

GOING DEEP

McCaffery isn’t afraid to go deep into his bench, and he did that in this game, using walk-on guard Carter Kingsbury for three minutes.

Expect more of that in the coming games, with Patrick McCaffery out indefinitely and Josh Ogundele injured.

OTHER NOTES

• Iowa improved to 11-3 all-time against Rutgers, including a 5-2 record in Piscataway. The Hawkeyes have won five of the last six overall meetings against the Scarlet Knights.

• Iowa notched its third win away from home this season. This win and the one over Seton Hall were on the road, while a win over Clemson was on a neutral court.

• The Hawkeyes became the first team to win and never trail at Rutgers over the last five seasons.

• The Hawkeyes made 12 3-pointers, their highest total in a game this season since sinking 12 against No. 20 Iowa State on Dec. 8. Iowa improved to 6-0 this season when making nine or more 3-pointers.