Iowa Reveals New Uniforms for Upcoming Season
Look good, play good, right? As the Iowa Hawkeyes men's basketball season inches ever-closer, now well less than one month away from tipping off on the Ben McCollum era, the program officially revealed a new set of uniforms to help usher in the new coach's era on a cosmetic level.
As unimportant as a jersey may technically be, it's an underrated benefit to reflect the change of your team, and their expectations, in the threads that they wear. The new look is a reflection of Coach McCollum's takeover and the change of energy that he's anticipated to bring to Iowa City.
The team's new look was announced on Twitter (X) with a fresh photoshoot and a dedicated video built around the updated visuals:
"So fresh, so clean" is right. Iowa's uniform upgrade, while simple, represents a classier turn for the team's go-to presentation. With a yellow line added to the black ring around the sleeves and a blockier, more retro-like font taking the place of the previous, relatively plain collegiate one, there's a slight tinge of reverence for an era gone by in Iowa City.
It's almost like the program is looking back aesthetically whilst actually moving forward, and with McCollum at the helm, hopes are rightfully high. With the Drake Bulldogs last season alone, McCollum coached his team to a conference championship in the Missouri Valley (MVC). To boot, he and the Bulldogs would enter the NCAA Tournament as an 11-seed and upset the 6th-seeded Missouri Tigers in the first round by a double-digit tally.
The fact that their tournament run ended there is irrelevant to how impressive the run was in the first place; for a MVC to make the tournament at all as an especial achievement, but to then upset an SEC team, and handily so, in the opening game? That's the sort of resume-builder that sets a coach apart.
Ben McCollum is a case-in-point example, given his almost immediate elevation to the Iowa Hawkeyes opening as soon as the opportunity arose. Further, since his hiring, the HC has put together an uber-talented roster through the transfer portal that is widely expected to make a splash in one of the country's most competitive basketball conferences.
Fans, in addition to the team itself, have just been given another reason to be excited for the upcoming season in the form of an updated look that situates itself firmly in the program's new era.
