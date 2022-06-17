Skip to main content
'22-23 B1G Matchups Set for Iowa Basketball

Hawkeye Men, Women Learn Conference Opponents for Upcoming Season

Iowa players huddle before a game against Purdue on Dec. 3, 2021 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (Rob Howe/HawkFanatic.com)

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The Big Ten Conference announced on Thursday both men’s and women’s basketball single- and double-play opponents for the 2022-23 season.

The Big Ten men’s schedule consists of a 20-game regular season, while the women’s league schedule is 18 games.

Both the Hawkeye men and women captured Big Ten Tournament titles in 2022. The women also won a share of last season’s regular season championship, while the men placed fourth.

Exact dates, times, television and streaming information for these games will be announced later this summer.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Home Only: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan

Away Only: Minnesota, Penn State, Purdue

Home & Away: Indiana, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers, Wisconsin

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Home Only: Minnesota, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers

Away Only: Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State

Home & Away: Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska, Penn State, Wisconsin

