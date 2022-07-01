Iowa Basketball Matching Up with Seton Hall

IOWA CITY, Iowa - The Big Ten and BIG EAST conferences jointly announced on Friday the pairings and dates for the 2022 Gavitt Tipoff Games, which include Iowa traveling to New Jersey to face Seton Hall on Nov. 16.

The Gavitt Tipoff Games, featuring eight games between the two historic conferences Nov. 14-18, is a unique early-season series named in honor of Dave Gavitt, founder of the BIG EAST and basketball visionary.

This will be Iowa’s fourth contest in the Gavitt Games, previously playing at Marquette (2015), and hosting Seton Hall (2016) and DePaul (2019).

The Hawkeyes and Pirates have previously met twice before. Iowa beat Seton Hall (85-63) on Dec. 29, 1982, in the Rochester Classic in Rochester, New York, while the Pirates defeated the Hawkeyes (91-83) on Nov. 17, 2016, in Iowa City.

The Hawkeyes return five of their top seven scorers from last year’s Big Ten Tournament championship team. Iowa won 26 games, second most in a single season in program history, and tied for fourth in the conference standings last season. The Hawkeyes have competed in the last three NCAA Tournaments and have been ranked in the final Associated Press Poll each of the last three years: No. 16 in 2020, No. 8 in 2021 and No. 25 in 2022. Patrick McCaffery (10.5 ppg; 3.6 rpg), Kris Murray (9.7 ppg; 4.3 rpg) and Filip Rebraca (5.8 ppg; 5.6 rpg) are Iowa’s three returning starters.

Shaheen Holloway enters his first season as head coach of Seton Hall after leading Saint Peter’s to the Elite Eight in last season’s NCAA Tournament. Holloway, a former associate head coach, was also a three-time All-BIG EAST honoree for the Pirates (1996-2000). The Pirates return five players from last season’s team that won 21 games and earned a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Kadary Richmond (8.8 ppg), Alexis Yetna (8.1 ppg) and Jamir Harris (7.9 ppg) are Seton Hall’s top returning scorers.

Tip times and television information will be released at a later date. Games will be televised on either FS1 or BTN.

Below are the 2022 Gavitt Tipoff Games matchups.

Monday, Nov. 14

Butler at Penn State

DePaul at Minnesota

Tuesday, Nov. 15

Marquette at Purdue

Northwestern at Georgetown

Wednesday, Nov. 16

IOWA at Seton Hall

Thursday, Nov. 17

Nebraska at St. John’s

Friday, Nov. 18

Indiana at Xavier

Villanova at Michigan State