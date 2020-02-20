HawkeyeMaven
Basketball Notebook: McCaffery Named Academic All-District

Iowa guard Connor McCaffery has been named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District first team. (USA Today Sports)

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa guard Connor McCaffery was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District men's basketball first team on Thursday.

McCaffery, a third-year sophomore who took a redshirt year as a true freshman, is a finance major with a 3.5 grade point average. He leads the country in assist-to-turnover ratio at 4.26 and is the only Division I player nationally with more than 95 assists and fewer than 25 turnovers. McCaffery averages six points, 4.3 rebounds, and a team-high 3.8 assists per game through 26 games.

McCaffery is a two-sport athlete — he'll be with the Iowa baseball team after the end of basketball season.

Doyle named to Wade list

Iowa senior guard Kathleen Doyle has been named to the Wade Trophy Top 40 watch list, the WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America Selection Committee announced on Wednesday.

The Wade Trophy list consists of players considered for their game and season statistics, leadership, character, effect on their team, and overall playing ability.

The award is named in honor of Lily Margaret Wade, a three-time national champion coach at Delta State University.

Doyle is averaging 18.5 points and 6.3 assists this season. She averages 20.6 points and 6.3 assists in Big Ten play. Doyle is shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 78.8 percent in free throws in conference play.

Doyle, a La Grange Park, Ill., native, leads the Big Ten in total assists (165) and assists per game (6.3), ranking third and ninth in the NCAA, respectively. Doyle also ranks in the nation’s top 25 in in three additional categories, including 12th in free throws made (129), 14th in free throw attempts (164), and 16th in total points (480).

The WBCA will announce the four finalists in mid-March. The winner of the Wade Trophy will be announced April 2 in New Orleans at the WBCA Convention and NCAA Women’s Final Four.

