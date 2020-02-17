HawkeyeMaven
Bracketology: It's A 6, In Albany

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery watches play during Sunday's win at Minnesota. (USA Today Sports)

John Bohnenkamp

A consensus among bracketologists seems to have formed around Iowa heading into the closing weeks of the season.

The Hawkeyes are a No. 6 seed among seven bracketologists' picks on Monday.

Some other notables from the brackets:

• Albany seems to be the likely destination if the Hawkeyes are a 6 seed, with Villanova on the other side.

• Three brackets had the Hawkeyes playing Northern Iowa. The two in-state teams no longer play since the end of the HyVee (formerly Big Four) Classic in Des Moines.

• Highest seed was a 5, lowest seed was a 7.

A look at some of the predictions:

• Jim Root, Sports Illustrated: 7 seed, East, vs. Northern Iowa.

• Ky McKeon, Sports Illustrated: 6 seed, Midwest, vs. Northern Iowa

• Bracket Matrix: 6 seed

• Jerry Palm, CBS Sports: 6 seed, East, vs. Florida.

• Joe Lunardi, ESPN: 6 seed, East, vs. Virginia

• NBC Sports: 6 seed, Midwest, vs. Northern Iowa

• Mike DeCourcy, FOX: 5 seed, Midwest, vs. Yale

• BracketWAG: 6 seed, West, vs. Wichita State

• Erik Haslam, Haslametrics.com: 6 seed

• The Athletic (released Friday): 5 seed, West, vs. Stephen F. Austin

