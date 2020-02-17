Bracketology: It's A 6, In Albany
John Bohnenkamp
A consensus among bracketologists seems to have formed around Iowa heading into the closing weeks of the season.
The Hawkeyes are a No. 6 seed among seven bracketologists' picks on Monday.
Some other notables from the brackets:
• Albany seems to be the likely destination if the Hawkeyes are a 6 seed, with Villanova on the other side.
• Three brackets had the Hawkeyes playing Northern Iowa. The two in-state teams no longer play since the end of the HyVee (formerly Big Four) Classic in Des Moines.
• Highest seed was a 5, lowest seed was a 7.
A look at some of the predictions:
• Jim Root, Sports Illustrated: 7 seed, East, vs. Northern Iowa.
• Ky McKeon, Sports Illustrated: 6 seed, Midwest, vs. Northern Iowa
• Bracket Matrix: 6 seed
• Jerry Palm, CBS Sports: 6 seed, East, vs. Florida.
• Joe Lunardi, ESPN: 6 seed, East, vs. Virginia
• NBC Sports: 6 seed, Midwest, vs. Northern Iowa
• Mike DeCourcy, FOX: 5 seed, Midwest, vs. Yale
• BracketWAG: 6 seed, West, vs. Wichita State
• Erik Haslam, Haslametrics.com: 6 seed
• The Athletic (released Friday): 5 seed, West, vs. Stephen F. Austin