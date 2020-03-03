Bracketology: Hawkeyes Rising To A 5

The brackets are starting to get a consensus on Iowa, and it might not be a good thing if the Hawkeyes want to be close to home for the first weekend of the NCAA tournament.

BracketMatrix, which takes into account all of the bracketologists online, has Iowa as a 5 seed, which corresponds with many of the mock brackets surveyed Tuesday morning.

That isn't good news considering the first-weekend sites that are within driving distance — Omaha, St. Louis and Cleveland — could be populated with the 1s, 2s and 3s.

A look at some of the brackets with less than two weeks to go until Selection Sunday.

Ky McKeon, Sports Illustrated: 7 seed, South, vs. USC, in Tampa.

Jim Root, Sports Illustrated: 6 seed, West, vs. Northern Iowa, St. Louis

Joe Lunardi, ESPN: 5 seed, West, vs. Wichita State or Utah State, Cleveland.

Jerry Palm, CBS Sports: 5 seed, South, vs. Texas or Richmond, Tampa

Mike DeCourcy, FOX/BTN: 6 seed, West, vs. USC, St. Louis

Dave Ommen, NBC Sports: 5 seed, West, vs. Stanford or NC State, Sacramento

BracketWAG: 5 seed, South, vs. Texas or NC State

Tim Krueger, Stadium: 5 seed, Midwest, vs. Northern Iowa, Albany.

Hawkeyes at home

There was good news for the Iowa women's team when the NCAA selection committee made its second top-16 seed reveal on Monday night.

The Hawkeyes were 13th, making them a 4 seed for the tournament, which would have them playing at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in the opening weekend of the tournament.

It also was a sign that Iowa may have to win a game or two in this weekend's Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis to solidify a spot.

ESPN bracketologist Charlie Creme has Iowa playing Stony Brook in the first round. The other side of his bracket as 5 seed Missouri State playing 12 seed Georgia Tech.