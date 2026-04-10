Iowa In Contact With Versatile Transfer Forward Blake Barkley

Heading into the 2026-27 season, Iowa knows one thing: Bennett Stirtz – who was the heartbeat of this past year’s Elite Eight squad – is gone. The rest remains largely up in the air, at least for now. That said, the Hawkeyes could certainly use some additional depth in the frontcourt, and potentially even a starter (based on the upcoming decisions of current Iowa players).

East Tennessee State transfer Blake Barkley can fit into either mold, which is perhaps why the Hawkeyes reached out to him (per College Basketball Content).

ETSU transfer Blake Barkey has been in contact with the following schools, per his agent CJ Ward of @LIFTSPORTSMNGMT.



Auburn

Iowa

USC

Kansas State

VCU

Virginia Tech

St. Mary's

Grand Canyon

USF

Tulane

George Mason

Charlotte

Tulsa

Loyola Chicago



The 6-8 sophomore averaged 14.6… pic.twitter.com/7225LskqzG — College Basketball Content (@CBBcontent) April 8, 2026

Who is Blake Barkley?

A West Virginia native who bounced around during his prep years, Barkley initially went to Northwestern, where he spent one year as a redshirt before appearing in just four games in 2024-25.



Then, he bolted for greener pastures – and found them at East Tennessee State. This past season, Barkley averaged 14.6 points and 5.8 rebounds, helping the Buccaneers to a 23-11 season, highlighted by a first-place finish in the Southern Conference.

East Tennessee State transfer Blake Barkley scouting report

Dec 16, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; ETSU Buccaneers forward Blake Barkley (13) drives on North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) during the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Although the efficiency from deep (38.3 percent) is a head-turner, Barkley prefers to do his work inside the arc. Between his size (6-foot-8, 220 pounds), craftiness, touch and motor, Barkley just finds ways to score. He can put the ball on the floor and attack the basket at times, get to a midrange fadeaway or show off creative footwork at the rim.

There isn’t one aspect of his scoring package that truly shines, but he can get a bucket in a variety of ways. Most importantly, he is very efficient. He shot 58.9 percent from the field, including a superb 63.2 percent on two-pointers.

With his interior-oriented game, and penchant for seeking contact, Barkley took 4.7 free throws per game, connecting on 84.0 percent of his attempts at the line. Despite hitting just 0.6 threes per game in 2025-26, that charity-stripe success speaks to potential upside from deep.

Barkley also attacks the glass hard – which would be a sight for sore eyes in Iowa City – on both ends. He isn’t exactly a high-flyer, but he has enough size and strength, along with that innate ability to understand where the ball is coming off the rim, all of which combines into a valuable rebounder.

How would Blake Barkley fit at Iowa?

With the status of multiple Hawkeye forwards up in the air, it’s difficult to pinpoint the role Barkley could theoretically have for Ben McCollum’s squad. But given his all-around ability, Barkley can slide into any lineup fairly seamlessly.

He isn’t exactly a ball-dominant player, meaning he is capable of flourishing in a starting role or off the bench, although he may be best served in a sixth-man role at Iowa.