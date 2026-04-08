Six Takeaways From Michael Malone's North Carolina Press Conference

North Carolina made it official on Tuesday, as Michael Malone was introduced as the Tar Heels' head men's basketball coach, just a day after news of his reported hire stunned the sports world. Here's what stood out from Malone's press conference.

Ex-North Carolina coach Hubert Davis is a class act

It had to deeply sting Davis, a former North Carolina player and assistant to legendary coach Roy Williams, that his tenure as head coach flamed out with back-to-back first round exits and his eventual firing in March, particularly given the way things started out (a national title game appearance in his first season as coach). But Davis didn't let bitterness about his firing get in the way of being gracious to his successor.

As Malone told reporters, Davis sent him “an amazing message” after the news broke that he had been hired as the Tar Heels' next coach. Plus, interestingly enough, Malone credited Davis for allowing him to sit in on practices this past season, a fascinating gesture from Davis in retrospect.

“He allowed me to come in and watch and be a part of this family, which does not happen very often,” Malone said of Davis.

Say what you will about the way his Tar Heels' tenure ended, but Davis is a class act.

Malone made clear North Carolina was the only non-NBA job he'd consider

Malone, who was surprisingly fired by the Nuggets during the 2024-25 season, was always expected to return to the head coaching ranks at some point, just not in college, where he hasn't coached since 2001 as an assistant for Manhattan College.

And there were seemingly plenty of NBA jobs that would have been available for Malone, as the likes of the Pelicans and Trail Blazers have interim coaches finishing up their seasons, and as many as three teams—the Magic, Bulls and Bucks—stand out as clubs that could potentially make a coaching change. Malone, with an NBA title to his name, would have been a leading candidate for any pro vacancies.

It was clear that the Tar Heels' job was a special one in Malone's eyes, and a unique case in terms of collegiate openings.

"I have a chance to be a part of something special. ... This was the only college job I'd ever consider."



Michael Malone on his decision to become the head coach of @UNC_Basketball. pic.twitter.com/g3HFnzQ6s4 — ACC Network (@accnetwork) April 7, 2026

“It wasn't an easy decision ... This is the only college job I'd ever consider,” Malone said. “Any other job, I wouldn't even answer the phone.”

Malone spoke of his father's love for Tar Heels basketball and Dean Smith, while also mentioning the rich history of North Carolina hoops. It's evident that the Tar Heels mystique played a role in the program's hiring of Malone. But, that wasn't all.

Tar Heels legends helped reel Malone in

Five-time national championship-winning Tar Heels coach Roy Williams was in attendance, and not to just to show off his blue jacket and incredible tie.

Wow. The outfit Roy Williams is wearing to the introductory press conference for Michael Malone is the exact same he retired in just over 5 years ago.



Same jacket. Same incredible tie.



Simply put, it’s symbolic of a complete do-over at #UNC.



📸 Brian Murphy (@murphsturph) pic.twitter.com/hodWc8JSuV — Grant Hughes (@GrantHughesNC) April 7, 2026

It quickly became evident that Williams was a supporter of Malone's—and that the legendary coach played a real role in Malone's hiring, even though the two hadn't formally met until Tuesday.

“I met him for the first time today but I feel like I've known this person for 10 years—that's coach Roy Williams,” Malone said. “... And what became crystal clear to me when I talked to coach is how important this University was to him. And I could feel the passion in his voice. I'm not from North Carolina. I didn't play here. I'm coming from outside the family to be a new member of the family...

“But coach, you had a profound impact. And every time I spoke to you, and I said, 'Coach, I'm not coming. I'm staying in the NBA.' And every time I thought about it, I talked to my wife Jocelyn. I said, 'You know what? This is North Carolina. This is Roy Williams. This is Dean Smith. This is Coach [Bill] Guthridge. And I wanted to be a part of something so much bigger than me.”

Malone also acknowledged multiple former players, such as Antawn Jamison, Kenny Smith, Harrison Barnes, Danny Green and Jawad Williams, each of whom played a role in his taking the North Carolina job. The Tar Heels family definitely came through to help the program land Malone. A member of Malone's family seemingly did the same.

Malone's daughter helped convince him to take North Carolina job

Malone joked earlier in his presser that he didn't come to Chapel Hill for his daughter, who attends North Carolina and plays on the school's volleyball team. But he later seriously spoke about the conversations he had with her before taking the job.

“She had called up—she goes, 'Hey, I'm hearing that your name's being mentioned, do you have any interest?' And I said, 'I don't think so.' She was, [saying] 'No, you should do it, you should come. That'd be great.' I just think she wanted to be near her mother a little bit more. And then when it got serious—and I mean this part sincerely. It's not easy being my daughter. She was always known as coach Malone's daughter. Mike Malone's daughter.

Michael Malone shares the conversation he had with his daughter about taking the @UNC_basketball job 🩵 pic.twitter.com/vgOsSAhlbw — ACC Network (@accnetwork) April 7, 2026

“No, she's Bridget Malone. And when she came here, she had her own place. Her own space to be her. And so proud of her because this is a tremendous basketball tradition we keep talking about but what I should also mention is that it's a tremendous school. ... And I asked her I said, 'Listen, I don't want to come in here and kind of crash your party. You have your thing going on right now and I don't want this to be something that's going to take away from your spotlight.’

“...But the best part about it was, my daughter Bridget said, 'Dad, I want you to come.' So I did.”

Henri Veesaar, Caleb Wilson, Derek Dixon among current North Carolina players in attendance

Among the group whom Malone referred to as “his players” were notably Henri Veesaar, Caleb Wilson and Derek Dixon, among others. Malone said he met with the players earlier Tuesday. Dixon was one of the seven Tar Heels players who had entered the transfer portal, but he left the door open to a return to Chapel Hill. Perhaps his attendance on Tuesday bodes well for that occurring. Dixon started the year coming off the bench but eventually cracked the starting lineup for Davis. He'd be a key returnee.

Meanwhile, Veesaar is another potential returnee, though he also likely has eyes on the NBA draft, where he's a potential first or second-round pick. The skilled center, who averaged 17 points and 8.7 rebounds per game, would be the best returning player on the Tar Heels' roster.

As for Wilson, it's certainly interesting that he was in attendance, though it's far more likely it was out of respect for Malone and the University, given that Wilson is ticketed to be a top-five pick in the NBA draft.

But the simple fact that Veesaar and Dixon were in attendance lends some hope for their chances of returning, which would be a huge step in the right direction for Malone's 2026-27 roster construction.

Malone acknowledged he has a lot to learn about college basketball

One of Malone's weaknesses coming into the job is that he's never been a head coach in college basketball. He's been an assistant, though that was 25 years ago, far before NIL and the transfer portal have flipped the collegiate landscape on its head.

As such, it was always going to be important for him to hire an experienced staff. One of the big question marks was the role general manager Jim Tanner would play and how involved—if at all—he'd be. Malone alluded to the fact that Tanner was one of several people—alongside Tar Heels assistant coach Sean May and talent consultant Buzz Peterson, involved in the process of getting him up to speed with the college game.

That sort of continuity is only going to help Malone and the Tar Heels.

“... When I coached in college many years ago, this [the transfer portal] wasn't a thing, so I'm going to surround myself with the best people possible to help me get a better grasp on it so we can attack it,” Malone said. “As I hire my staff, I want to hire guys that have great contacts, not only in the country, but around the world so we can continue to bring the best players here.”

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