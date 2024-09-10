Iowa Legend Caitlin Clark's Last Five Games With Fever Are Unreal
Iowa Hawkeyes fans have enjoyed watching the stellar rookie season that Caitlin Clark has put together with the Indiana Fever.
After breaking record after record during her college career at Iowa, Clark has kept that trend going. She has had one of the best rookie years of any WNBA player in history.
Not only has she put up big-time individual numbers, she has made her teammates better around her. She also also helped lead the Fever to the WNBA Playoffs.
Obviously, her season should result in winning the Rookie of the Year award, despite what Angel Reese fans may try to argue.
Over her last five games, Clark's numbers have told the story of how good her rookie campaign has been.
Clark was named the Player of the Week in the Eastern Conference for the third straight week today. Her numbers over the last five games offer a clear reason why she won it again.
No player in WNBA history has ever averaged 25 points and 10 assists over a three-game timespan. Clark has now set that record, averaging those numbers over her last five games.
It's just another sign that Clark is indeed the generational talent that true basketball fans recognize her as being. Some haters may try to call her overrated, but she has truly changed women's basketball.
The crazy part about how good she has been is that she's just a rookie and 22 years old. When her career comes to an end years down the road, it will be interesting to see how many WNBA records she has broken.
All of that being said, Hawkeyes fans will forever continue to root Clark on. Hopefully, she can lead Indiana to some playoff success this season and keep building onto her amazing first professional season.