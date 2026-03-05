Iowa HC Sends Huge Praise to Bennett Stirtz Before Senior Night

Bennett Stirtz has single-handedly made a massive impact on the Iowa Hawkeyes 2025-26 season.

Had first year head coach Ben McCollum not brought him over from Drake, this team would be nowhere near where they are.

They're still fighting to get into the tournament, but their chances of getting in seem to be better than their chances of being left out for the third straight year.

Nonetheless, Iowa is set to host No. 3 Michigan on Senior Night, a game that will be extremely emotional for both Stirtz and McCollum.

Bennett Stirtz' One and Done Season at Iowa

Feb 25, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) reacts with fans after the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Coming into the year McCollum and Stirtz knew this would be their last hurrah, but that doesn't make it any less emotional now that the moment is finally here.

"I think we've been through a lot, just moving so many different times. We'll probably never realize it till five, six years down the road. Like this is a pretty epic deal. Like who does that? Who does what he did? Like I go from D2 to mid-major to the Big Ten over a span of like it's a span of a two year deal. He was just in Maryville two years ago. This is ridiculous what he's done," McCollum said.

"And so we'll probably look at it, look back at it, in four or five years and be like, 'Man, this is pretty cool. And then to handle it the way he's done it and take it in stride and handle it with the humility that he does and still be a good person is pretty impressive," he continued.

"I'm a little more spirited, if you will. A little more fiery, a little more emotional. He's more pretty, pretty calm and probably doesn't say as many things," McCollum added. "Why it works is, I've always said, his pulse probably sits at about 20. And I can rise that thing to about a thirty five, maybe, his borderline just like there. And mine sits at about 150 and maybe he can take mine down to about 120. So it just kind of balances itself out a little bit where I'm excitable and he's calm and it certainly works out better because I raise him up and he calms me."

Long History Between Stirtz and McCollum

Feb 8, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) and head coach Ben McCollum talk during the second half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

March 5 marks the final time Stirtz and McCollum have the honor of playing on their home court together. The dynamic duo first met back at Northwest Missouri State in 2022. Stirtz was named the MIAA Freshman of the Year and made Second-team All-MIAA in both 2023 and 2024.

When McCollum made the move to Drake, he brought Stirtz with him. There, Stirtz was named the MVC Newcomer of the Year, Player of the Year, First-team All-MVC, and tournament MVP. Even though their time at Drake was short lived, it was more than worth it as McCollum once again brought Stirtz with him in his next move to Iowa.

The two have a stellar win-loss record alongside one another, one that McCollum likely won't find with anyone else anytime soon. Their chemistry is off the charts so it makes all the sense in the world why this night is as emotional as it is.

