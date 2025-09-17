Iowa vs. Rutgers Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 4
The Big Ten is still loaded with quality football teams looking to make deep runs in 2025 and one of its 11 unbeaten teams will look to retain its perfect record at SHI Stadium on Friday.
Rutgers is 3-0 so far this season and will host 2-1 Iowa ahead of the weekend. The visiting Hawkeyes have only lost to Iowa State this season and are a real threat to knock off the Scarlet Knights.
Oddsmakers seem to think that this contest could go down to the wire and that could make picking a side difficult for bettors. Here’s our full breakdown of the matchup.
Iowa vs. Rutgers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Iowa: -2.5 (-112)
- Rutgers: +2.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Iowa: -130
- Rutgers: +110
Total: 45.5 (Over -102/Under -118)
Iowa vs. Rutgers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, September 19
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: SHI Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Iowa Record: 2-1
- Rutgers Record: 3-0
Iowa vs. Rutgers Key Players to Watch
Iowa
Xavier Williams: Williams has slowed down since he rushed for 122 yards and a score on 11 carries against Albany, but has been one of Iowa’s most promising options at running back with Kamari Moulton on the mend. Williams has rushed for a team-high 186 yards on 26 carries this season. Moulton hasn’t been ruled out yet for Week 4 after missing two straight games, but Williams is worth keeping an eye on if the Hawkeyes continue to use a by-committee approach with their rushing attack.
Rutgers
Athan Kaliakmanis: Kaliakmanis is well on his way to putting together the best campaign of his college career. The Rutgers quarterback has thrown for 820 yards and seven touchdowns with zero interceptions through three games. He’s completing an impressive 72.9 percent of his passes after falling short of 55.0 percent in his previous three seasons. Rutgers won’t be competitive if Kaliakmanis doesn’t play well.
Iowa vs. Rutgers Prediction and Pick
History is on Iowa’s side in this matchup. The Hawkeyes have won all four of their all-time meetings with the Scarlet Knights. The Hawkeyes have also covered the spread in three straight pairings. However, the home team has the offensive tools to flip the script this time around.
Iowa could be down a starting running back and the quarterback play of Mark Gronkowski has been questionable so far this season. Gronkowski has only thrown for 306 yards and three touchdowns through three games despite getting a pair of tune-up games along the way. Rutgers has plenty of weapons, though.
Kaliakmanis has been productive and efficient and his receiving corps has a lot to do with that. Three different Scarlet Knights pass catchers have amassed at least 201 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns. Then there’s running back Antwan Raymond, who has rushed for five scores and is averaging 5.8 yards per carry.
Rutgers has the superior offense and can get a defensive boost at home. The underdogs can win this game straight up.
PICK: Rutgers moneyline (+110 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
