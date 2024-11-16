Iowa's Caitlin Clark Could Be Part of NBA All-Star Weekend
Even though she doesn't play for the Iowa Hawkeyes anymore, Caitlin Clark is still followed very closely by all of her fans from college.
She will likely go down as the most impactful athlete to ever come through Iowa. Now, she's looking to build her WNBA career with the Indiana Fever and she put together an impressive rookie season.
During her rookie season, Clark ended up playing in 40 games. She averaged 19.2 points, 8.4 assists, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game. In addition to her averages, Clark shot 41.7 percent from the floor and 34.4 percent from three-point range.
Heading into her second WNBA season, Clark could very well find herself being a part of the NBA All-Star weekend.
ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania has made a report that suggests that the NBA is considering including Clark in All-Star weekend events. One option would be to expand the Stephen Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu three-point shooting contest to include Clark and another NBA player, potentially Klay Thompson.
"Curry and WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty participated in the first NBA versus WNBA 3-point challenge at All-Star Saturday night this February in Indianapolis. Curry and Ionescu are in strong conversations to return in a variation of the shootout, which could include other NBA and WNBA players such as Klay Thompson of the Dallas Mavericks and Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever, sources said."
Fans would absolutely love to watch a three-point shooting event between those four athletes. The Curry vs. Ionescu event was extremely entertaining already.
Clark has built a global brand. At this point in time, it would be more surprising if she isn't included in the All-Star weekend events for the NBA than if she was.
Just like she did during her college career with the Hawkeyes, Clark is changing women's basketball. She has put the WNBA on the map as must-watch basketball entertainment.
It will be interesting to see what 2025 has in store for Clark and all Iowa fans are sure to be right behind her rooting her on.