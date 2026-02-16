Iowa Climbs in Latest AP Poll After Snapping Losing Streak

It’s a wonder what a winning week can do. After losing three straight games to USC, UCLA and Minnesota, the Iowa Hawkeyes picked up a much-needed victory on Feb. 11 against No. 25 Washington. While it was the team’s only game of the week, it was enough to enable the voters of the AP poll to vault the Hawkeyes up two spots in the rankings to No. 13.

The move up is indicative of just how much potential the Hawkeyes have. While it hasn’t always been pretty, especially over the past two weeks, Iowa is playing good basketball and should be in position to make a run in the NCAA Tournament if everything breaks right.

The Big Ten Is Well Represented in the Latest AP Poll

Iowa guard Taylor Stremlow (1) leaves the court after Iowa’s loss to Minnesota on Feb. 5, 2026, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. | Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Seven Big Ten schools found themselves in the latest edition of the AP poll. No. 2 UCLA, which is 25-1 and far and away the best team in the conference, sits right behind No. 1 UConn for the top spot. No. 6 Michigan and No. 10 Ohio State are the other two schools in the top 10 from the Big Ten.

Right behind Iowa is No. 14 Maryland, which had a fantastic week that saw it climb six spots in the rankings. The Terrapins’ major move up is thanks to victories over Penn State and Ohio State. Meanwhile, No. 18 Michigan State fell five spots but is still in the top 20 of the poll.

The only other Big Ten school ranked is No. 23 Minnesota, though Washington and Illinois received votes.

Where Does the Rest of the Country Stack Up With the Hawkeyes?

UConn, with its impressive 27-0 record, was once again the unanimous selection to be the No. 1 team in the country. UCLA was next at No. 2, while South Carolina, Texas and Vanderbilt rounded out the top five.

The SEC led the way with 10 schools in the rankings, while the Big Ten was second with seven teams. The Big 12 had four, and the ACC had three. The Big East had just one, though since it’s the No. 1 team in the country, it probably counts for more.

What’s Next for Iowa Women’s Basketball?

After its game at Nebraska concludes on Feb. 16, just four games remain on the schedule for Iowa. It’ll travel to Purdue on Feb. 19 in a crucial Big Ten clash before hosting No. 6 Michigan on Feb. 22. Contests against Illinois and Wisconsin on Feb. 26 and March 1, respectively, round out the regular season.

