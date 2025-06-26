Iowa Hawkeyes HC Ben McCollum Shares Important Update on Roster
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Ben McCollum has been hard at work to rebuild the roster.
The Hawkeyes saw a large portion of their team leave in the transfer portal after letting go of Fran McCaffery.
Once McCollum took the job, he began adding some of his players from Drake along with others in the transfer portal. To this point of the summer, the new head coach made it clear that he is not done adding to the roster.
"Yeah definitely looking for one more," McCollum said.
Most recently, McCollum offered 7-foot-1 center Arafan Diane, who is currently playing at Iowa United Prep. The four-star prospect has interest from many power programs including UConn, Florida, Purdue, and Kansas.
This is just one avenue that McCollum is taking to look for his final player.
“I think you’d like to," McCollum said of adding another player. "This time of year it’s tricky. You have to find the right pieces. There’s international, there’s the portal then obviously re-classes. There’s a lot of different things that we’ll pursue.”
McCollum has received high praise for his work to this point. This includes bringing over Bennett Stirtz, who was named the MVC Player of the Year after averaging 19.2 points and 5.7 assists last season.
Iowa also welcomes in Alvaro Folgueiras and Robert Morris to the frontcourt. Brendan Hausen will bring firepower from three-point range after transferring in fro Kansas State.
McCollum shared that he still has work to do on the roster and it is not finalized just yet.