Iowa Great Caitlin Clark Wins WNBA Rookie of the Year
Iowa Hawkeyes legend and Indiana Fever rookie star Caitlin Clark has officially won the WNBA Rookie of the Year award.
After a stellar first professional season, it was a forgone conclusion that Clark would win the award. She battled with Angel Reese all season long, but has now come out on top.
On X, the Fever posted an awesome tribute to Clark following her first major award and a very successful rookie season.
While she may not play for Iowa anymore, all Hawkeyes fans are lifelong fans of Clark. She completely changed women's basketball and will be forever loved in Iowa.
During her rookie season, Clark ended up playing in 40 games. She averaged 19.2 points per game to go along with 8.4 assists, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.3 steals. In addition to her averages, she shot 41.7 percent from the floor and connected on 34.4 percent of her three-point shots.
Just like she dominated in college, Clark was dominant as a rookie in the WNBA.
Looking ahead to the future, things look incredibly bright. She has a lot of room to continue improving her game. Fans know she will do just that.
Clark has an elite work ethic and a drive to be great. She's already reached the global star level and she's just getting started in her professional career.
Despite all kinds of criticism and hate directed towards her, Clark made Hawkeye fans proud. She constantly took the high road and just focused on basketball. The maturity that she displayed was well beyond her years.
Now, Clark will focus on her offseason and coming back better than ever before next year. She'll look to take Indiana from being a playoff team to being a championship contender.
Our congratulations go out to Clark on her impressive first WNBA season and the Rookie of the Year honors she earned.