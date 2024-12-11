Iowa Hawkeyes Legend Gets Dealt In Stunning Trade Idea
It hasn't exactly been an easy season for Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray.
The former Iowa Hawkeyes star is currently embroiled in the worst year of his three-year NBA tenure, averaging just 12.2 points per game on miserable 42.5/29.2/83.9 shooting splits.
Yes, he is averaging a career-high 7.6 rebounds per game, but his woeful offensive efficiency is the real story here.
So, could the Kings consider trading the former No. 4 overall pick?
Josh Cornelissen of King James Gospel has concocted an idea where Sacramento would send Murray to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Isaac Okoro, Ty Jerome and a future first-round pick.
"It's possible that the Kings could be discouraged enough by his poor play to entertain the thought of moving on," Cornelissen wrote. "If so, when they look at their need for bench scoring and perimeter defense, Murray could be a potential path to addressing those needs, especially if he is not meeting other needs for the team right now."
It seems that the Kings' addition of DeMar DeRozan has made life difficult for Murray offensively, as his role has been significantly diminished as his attention has shifted more to defense.
Still, you would think that DeRozan's presence would actually open up better looks for Murray, but perhaps Murray moving to the power forward position has been a trying exercise.
The 24-year-old spent two seasons at Iowa between 2020-21 and 2021-22, registering 23.5 points and 8.7 boards a night during his final campaign with the Hawkeyes.
Murray was impressive over his first couple of years in Sacramento, but things have certainly taken a turn for the worse this season.