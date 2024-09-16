Iowa Hawkeyes Legend Caitlin Clark Is Literally Going Global
Iowa Hawkeyes legend Caitlin Clark has been an absolute superstar during her rookie season in the WNBA with the Indiana Fever. She has been a huge part of completely transforming the league as a whole.
Clark took the nation by storm during her collegiate career at Iowa and that has translated to the WNBA.
Not only has Clark made a huge impact on sports in the United States, she has literally started going global. A new story shows just how popular the Fever rookie star has become.
As shared by the Clark Report on X, an article from Iceland reports that women in the country have started hosting Clark watch parties at a local pub. In the comments, there are many messages sent by fans around the world about Clark.
On the court, Clark has been finding a ton of success this season. Clearly, she has become an off-the-court icon as well. People don't just love her for her basketball skills, she is also a very humble person away from the game and truly cares about her fans.
That being said, she has averaged 19.5 points per game to go along with 8.4 assists, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.3 steals. In addition to those averages, she has shot 41.7 percent from the floor and 34.1 percent from three-point range.
Not only has she put up great stats on the floor individually, she has helped her teammates get better around her. Due to the success she has found and her team has found, Indiana is headed to the WNBA Playoffs.
Clark has completely changed the future outlook for the Fever franchise.
Expect to see her continue to improve her game and live up to all of the hype that has followed her. She has a top-tier work ethic and her talent is generational. The world is taking notice and her name is spreading to the global level.