Iowa Legend Caitlin Clark Receives Massive Ranking
Iowa Hawkeyes legend Caitlin Clark has not been a disappointment in any way, shape, or form to begin her WNBA career with the Indiana Fever.
After an amazing college career with Iowa, Clark was unsurprisingly selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. That pick is one that has changed the Fever franchise completely.
In her first season, Clark has already become a superstar and has been able to help lead Indiana to the playoffs. She's expected to win the Rookie of the Year ward as well.
Some are calling Clark's rookie season the best of all-time.
ESPN recently took a look at the best rookie campaigns of all-time in the WNBA. When it came to Clark, they ranked her rookie season at No. 3 on the list. Ahead of her were just Candace Parker and Tamkia Catchings.
"Clark was the top pick in April, following fellow No. 1 selection Aliyah Boston, who was the 2023 Rookie of the Year for the Fever. Those two have made great progress in one season as a top guard-post combo. Clark also has jelled well with starting backcourt mate Kelsey Mitchell; both are averaging just over 19 points per game. A strong case can be made that Clark has had the best offensive season ever for a WNBA rookie. Where a player such as Catchings has an edge is that she also was an elite defender as a rookie. Clark has made progress on that side of the court. And while she averages a league-high 5.7 turnovers per game, her being the team's primary ball handler and the league's assist leader must be taken into account."
Clark has played in 37 games this season, averaging 19.1 points per game to go along with 8.4 assists and 5.7 rebounds. She has also chipped in with 1.3 steals.
In addition to those averages, Clark has shot 41.7 percent from the floor and 33.9 percent from the three-point line.
Those numbers show just how impressive her rookie year has been. She still has plenty of room to grow her game, but she's already among the best and most impactful players in the WNBA.
All of that being said, this just goes to help show how dominant Clark has been already. She's taken the WNBA by storm and she has no intention of slowing down. For years to come, she'll be one of the top players and attractions in the WNBA.