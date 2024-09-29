Iowa Legend Caitlin Clark Receives WNBA MVP Prediction
Even though the season is over for Iowa Hawkeyes legend Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever, there is a lot to be excited about moving forward.
Clark and the Fever ended up being swept out of the first round of the WNBA Playoffs by the Connecticut Sun. It was a disappointing end to what had been a magical season for the team.
Despite being bumped out of the postseason, Indiana looks like a team to watch in the near future.
Tamika Catchings, a former superstar with the Fever and one of the all-time greats in the WNBA, did not hold back when talking about Clark. She believes that the former Iowa superstar has legitimate WNBA MVP potential.
“Coming in and the impact that she had on our team, you look at the MVP, and you look at the impact they’ve had on their teams. From the triple-doubles and her play on the floor, she does have to be in the (MVP) conversation. … I do think if Caitlin continues to grow and keep doing what she’s doing in this league, she’ll continue to be in those talks.”
During her rookie season, Clark just continued getting better. By the end of the year, she was dominating opposing defenses like she did with the Hawkeyes.
When everything was said and done, she averaged 19.2 points per game to go along with 8.4 assists, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.3 steals. Clark shot 41.7 percent from the floor and 34.4 percent from the three-point line.
Those numbers show just a glimpse at what Clark could be capable of long-term.
Looking into the future, Indiana will have a chance to add more talent around Clark. If they make the right moves, they could be a championship contender in the very near future.
Hopefully, the Fever can put together a strong offseason. Having a franchise cornerstone like Clark certainly helps build a championship team.
Only time will tell, but Clark has lived up to the hype and her potential is through the roof for the future. Fans should expect to see more success next season and an even better version of Clark after a full offseason of work.