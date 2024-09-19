Iowa Hawkeyes Reveal Full 2024-25 Men's Basketball Schedule
The Iowa Hawkeyes have released their full schedule for the 2024-25 men's basketball season.
Iowa will host an exhibition game against Minnesota Duluth on Oct. 25 before kicking off its regular season against Texas A&M Commerce on Nov. 4 (h/t Tyler Tachman of The Des Moines Register).
The Hawkeyes will then play their first Big Ten conference game on Dec. 3, when they face Northwestern at home. They then play a second straight Big Ten contest against Michigan on Dec. 7 before four more non-conference games before the end of 2024. During that time, they will face the Iowa State Cyclones.
Then, on Jan. 3, Iowa will face nothing but Big Ten opponents for the remainder of the regular season, beginning with a matchup at Wisconsin.
The Hawkeyes will not have matchups with new Big Ten inductees UCLA and USC.
Iowa will battle both Wisconsin, Nebraska and Northwestern twice, marking the only three teams it will face more than once during the regular season.
The Big Ten Tournament will begin on March 12 and run through March 16.
While Iowa is more known as a football school, its basketball program has made strides in recent years.
Before last season, the Hawkeyes had actually made three straight NCAA Tournament appearances and have made the Big Dance seven times since 2014 after missing it for seven straight seasons.
Head coach Fred McCaffery has done a solid job developing the program, and while it still has a long way to go, it's good to see Iowa not being a doormat in the Big Ten.
Last year, the Hawkeyes went 19-15, going 10-10 within the conference.