Iowa Sitting Pretty in Latest Bracketology

The NCAA Tournament is right around the corner, and teams across the country are trying their best to get themselves in good position prior to Selection Sunday. That’s certainly been the case for the Iowa Hawkeyes, who, after their latest victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes, seem to be a lock to make the tournament field.

But being in is only part of the equation. What Iowa needs to know is where it’ll be seeded, as that will determine how difficult of a path the Hawkeyes have toward making a run. For the better part of several months, Iowa has been hovering around the same seed line, and that hasn’t changed in the latest iteration of bracketology.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has Iowa as an 8 seed in the East Region, playing in Greenville. If Lunardi’s prediction is correct, then the Hawkeyes will face the UCF Knights in the first round before facing the winner of Duke and Long Island. This would be quite the difficult draw for Ben McCollum’s squad. UCF is no pushover — at 20-7, the Knights are one of the better teams in the Big 12, one of the most competitive basketball leagues in the country — and Duke, the likely opponent in the Round of 32, is filled to the brim with top-end talent that can definitely win a national title. Getting through both those games and making the Sweet 16 would be an astronomical accomplishment.

Iowa’s Projected Paths Vary

CBS’ bracketology is a bit more favorable for the Hawkeyes, but the road to the second weekend is still littered with potholes. CBS has Iowa as a 7 seed in the Midwest Region, with its Round of 64 matchup being against the Texas Longhorns.

Iowa head coach Ben McCollum watches his team compete against the Ohio State Buckeyes Feb. 25, 2026 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Longhorns have had a fine second season in the SEC and certainly would be a tough task for Iowa. Awaiting the Hawkeyes in the Round of 32 would be Florida or Austin Peay, though any scenario where Austin Peay pulls off the upset seems unlikely. That means a Sweet 16 berth would take two victories over SEC foes. While that seems daunting, it would present Iowa with a fantastic opportunity to show its mettle against some of the best college basketball programs in the country, including the reigning national champions.

What’s Next for Iowa Basketball?

Three games remain on Iowa’s regular-season schedule, starting with a road trip to Penn State on Feb. 28. After that, the Hawkeyes will duke it out with two of the best teams in the country in No. 3 Michigan and No. 12 Nebraska. Should the team be able to take down either of those schools — or perhaps even both — then maybe a 7 seed isn’t the ceiling for the Hawkeyes after all.

